Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich talks the ups and downs of being a leader in modern football

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is one of many leaders on the 2023/24 version of the Bavarians.

Captain Manuel Neuer is supported by Thomas Müller, one-club man who has seen it all in Bavaria, and Kimmich, the recognized bridge within the locker room, who united\s the young with the old, the domestics with the foreign, and everything in between.

For Kimmich, it is a vital part of the world football culture and a sometimes difficult pathway to navigate.

“First and foremost, it’s about your own performance, with which you have to lead the way. This is the only way to gain respect and be listened to. Then it is important to have the bigger picture in your head, to think about it, to interact with your teammates on and off the pitch, to commit specifically to the cause and to the club’s goals. In addition to focusing on your own personal development as a person and player, this also requires additional commitment,” Kimmich told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It is certainly a question of your own personality and whether you are ready to not only focus on yourself and thus help the team in the best possible way, but also want to deal with deeper things.”

Kimmich also indicated that balance for today’s leaders is very difficult. There is a strong focus for each player to improve and to continue to evolve as a player, but also to have an impact on teammates. It is not something that is always so easy to juggle.

“In addition to focusing on myself, I try to have a positive influence on certain situations in the game, for example. This can be encouraging and pushing, but sometimes it can also be demanding and loud. It is helpful to be able to assess your teammates and their characters well and, if possible, to know who reacts to them and how. In the end, you always intervene when things don’t go well, for example when there are setbacks,” said Kimmich. “If everything is good, then of course you let things run. It has a lot to do with gut feeling, for example, noticing that something might be wrong with someone else, that they are insecure or nervous in some way. Then the nice thing about team sports is that you can influence it, support your teammate and try to show that you can and will do it together.”

If, however, a player is recognized as a team leader, it still means a lot to that individual and the rest of the members of a squad.

“The captain’s armband, whether at the club or the national team, is a strong symbol to the outside world. It is an honor to wear it and therefore combines a lot of respect, humility but also responsibility. Nevertheless, it does not influence your own actions. Regardless of whether you are with or without an armband, you act as you are, as you see things and as your feelings and consciousness guide you,” said Kimmich. “What all leading players have in common is a fundamental sense of self-confidence and, above all, a high level of belief in their own abilities - anytime. The motivation is often the same - everyone loves to want to win, but there is even more of an urge to not want to lose under any circumstances.”

Once thought to be a surefire captain of the future at Bayern Munich, Kimmich’s own role with both Bayern Munich and the German national team has come under fire. While still recognized for his ability to bond with with teammates and earn the respect of other players, Kimmich status as an unquestioned start at Bayern Munich is no more.

Part of leading in the long-term is to still have a key role within a team. Will Kimmich be able to re-establish himself under Bayern Munich’s next coach?

