Bayern Munich are in the race for the young but tenacious Roony Bardghji

If anyone’s played the more recent Football Manager games, they should know the name Roony Bardghji.

The 18-year-old from FC Copenhagen is extremely well known amongst the FM community for being one of the best wonderkids in the game, and over the last year or so he has proven this to be no mistake from the FM development team with a run of impressive performances, performances that have garnered the interest of Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to transfer aficionado Fabrizio Romano, who also stated that Bardghji has less than two years left under his contract and no intention to extend said contract.

Bayern, Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham scouts have been in attendance multiple times to watch Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji (18) and are following his progress. Bardghji has no intention to sign a new contract at Copenhagen - his current deal expires in December… pic.twitter.com/mTtYC65Kk0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 28, 2024

This profiling is almost certainly the work of Christoph Freund, who is well-known for his philosophy of scouting obscure young players and developing them into high-calibre superstars.

Not being very knowledgeable on the Danish league outside of having watched the odd FC Copenhagen game back when Viktor Fischer and Robert Skov were balling out for them (never forget Dame N’Doye and Jonas Wind!), we are unable to provide our own comment on Bardghji outside of stating that he looked impressive during the Champions League group stage, troubling wing-backs constantly with both his ability on the ball as well as his relentless pressure and harassment while off the ball. It is an exciting development for an exciting player, but not much should be expected of this as no German sources have corroborated the report.

