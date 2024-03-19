Report: Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy not content to play second fiddle at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is set to part ways with veteran striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this summer, leaving a big opening on the roster.

Though a backup, the 34-year-old Cameroonian international has been a valuable player for the Bavarians. Choupo-Moting deputized effectively for Robert Lewandowski since arriving at Bayern on a free, and rose to the occasion in 2022/23 as a starter after Lewandowski departed for FC Barcelona.

This year, Choupo-Moting is coming off the bench — appearing in 22 Bundesliga matches but starting only four of them — as he spells Harry Kane.

That is not the most appealing job description for a younger player, and as Bayern turn to the transfer market, it could be an obstacle to signing impressive Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

From Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are considering signing a new striker (as potential replacement for Choupo-Moting), but it’s not certain that they will, as the club should keep a space for Mathys Tel’s game time. Serhou Guirassy can imagine a move to Bayern but not in the role of a back-up. Bayern are rather distancing themselves from Guirassy due to the expensive package (release clause+wages) [@Plettigoal, @SkySportNews]

Guirassy, 28, has 22 goals this season from his first 20 Bundesliga matches (17 starts) and is helping lead Stuttgart to a third-place spot in the table. He should be a hot commodity on the transfer market — but as appealing as Bayern is, surely another club will be able to offer more playing time.