Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid eyeing Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich; Juventus wants Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, Noussair Mazraoui; FC Barcelona to make big sale on Raphinha?; Has Arsenal’s weakness been exposed?; and MORE!

It is no secret that Bayern Munich’s roster is in a state of flux heading into the summer, but one report indicates that Real Madrid seems ready to pull the trigger on deals for three players from the German Rekordmeister:

Real Madrid are looking to sign Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala for the next transfer window. Florentino Perez has seen the opportunity to take these three players and has set to work to finalize their arrival in Chamartin for next season.

It is not wholly inconceivable that Real Madrid would want those three players. However, wanting them and being able to afford them are two totally different things.

Like a good infomercial: “BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE!”

It is not just Real Madrid who wants to pillage through Bayern Munich’s pantry of talent, though.

Juventus — allegedly — would like three different players from Bayern Munich:

Juventus are scouting a trio of Bayern Munich stars ahead of the summer transfer window, with Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané and Noussair Mazraoui all identified as potential signings, according to Corriere dello Sport. Juve boss Maximilliano Allegri likes Goretzka and feels that the 29-year-old midfielder could be a pillar in front of his defence who can govern the game and add physicality. It is currently unknown whether Bayern will be willing to enter negotiations for him, as current head coach Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the season and the new manager will influence the reigning Bundesliga champions’ decision. Sané, meanwhile, reportedly wants to move on from the Allianz Arena, which has resulted in the Bianconeri keeping an eye on the 28-year-old and feeling that a transfer could be possible as long as it is affordable. The outlet has emphasized that Federico Chiesa’s future at Juve will not be a contributing factor in whether or not they move for Sane. The third Roten star Juventus are watching is Morocco international right-back Mazraoui, while a former player, Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, is also on the Italian giants’ shortlist, as Bayern have the option to re-sign the striker due to a clause when he left Bavaria in the summer of 2022.

How crazy (and inconceivable) would it be if Bayern Munich lost Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, and Noussair Mazraoui in one summer?

Crazy and completely unlikely.

Bayern Munich has the week off, but the news cycle rolls on and there is much to talk about with regard to where the Bavarians are heading into the season’s home stretch.

Bundesliga hopes might be fading by the hour, but there is new life in the Champions League for Bayern Munich.

Needless to say, there is much to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Assessing where Bayern Munich is heading into the break. Why Thomas Tuchel might not be able to help himself — changes could be coming.

Did Bayern Munich make mistakes in the January transfer window?

Having a “never say die” for the Bundesliga title is becoming harder to maintain as Bayer Leverkusen continues to batter everyone in their path.

Talking through the Bundesliga coaching turnover.

Realistically, what is the best we can expect from Germany against France and the Netherlands?

Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala scored high enough in WhoScored.com’s algorithm to earn spots on the Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Bundesliga Team of the Week

Meanwhile, Musiala and Harry Kane earned positions on kicker’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane in kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week

As Bayern Munich prepares to face off with Arsenal in the Champions League, pundit Ian Wright thinks that the Bavarians — and any other opponents who could ultimately play the Gunners — will target Jorginho:

Wright has expressed concern about Jorginho being a ‘target’ for Bayern and Arsenal’s other potential Champions League opponents. “The problem I feel we might have is that if Jorginho is playing in those games – I think the more that’s on the line and the more we need to control games, the more Jorginho has a chance of playing – so, I think people will cater for him,” the former striker said on his Wrighty’s House podcast. Jorginho was ‘so ineffective’ against Porto “And people will watch this game and think, ‘hmm…’ In the end, they took Jorginho off and remember, he’s a penalty taker. “He was so ineffective because he did not get the chance to turn and do his stuff. I think teams will probably target that because that has really curtailed us.”

Bayern Munich won against bottom of the table Darmstadt 2-5, keeping their slim title chances alive. In this podcast, we discuss:

Has Thomas Tuchel really improved Bayern’s defense?

A look at some individual performances including that of Leroy Sané and Matthijs de Ligt

Why it is so important that Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller keep playing together

A word on Eric Dier’s performance today

Trying to make sense of Bayern’s past three performances including the inconsistencies from time to time

More on Jamal Musiala because the world needs more of Jamal Musiala!

A look at Bayern’s Bundesliga fixtures and European fixtures

An adjustment period for Bayern

A word on the Arsenal fixture in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Jamal Musiala had an explosive match against SV Darmstadt 98 as he tallied two goals.

The youngster did not need that performance to get Liverpool’s attention, as he was already firmly on their radar:

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala this summer, as per Football Insider. After coming through the Chelsea youth system, the 21-year-old joined the Bavarian club back in 2019. Upon moving to the Allianz Arena, the midfielder made his Bundesliga debut back in 2020 before establishing himself as a key player for Bayern Munich in recent times. Musiala is currently deemed one of the best young talents in the world so it is not a surprise to see Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing the German international. According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘very keen’ on signing Musiala as Michael Edwards has identified the youngster as ‘one of his’ priority targets. The report further claims that Bayern Munich don’t want to let their star man leave the club, but they could opt to sell him to make the most profit out of his departure as he is set to enter the final two years of his current contract and has decided to reject a contract proposal. Football Insider states that Bayern Munich want a fee of around £100m to sell the midfielder so Liverpool will have to break the bank to sign the ‘extremely’ talented star. However, the report says that Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him so the Merseyside club are set to face fierce competition from the Citizens in getting any potential deal done for him. Musiala is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of playing threading passes between the lines, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession. The 21-year-old has already showcased glimpses of his qualities at the highest level in recent times so he would be a great coup for any elite club around the world. So, if Liverpool can secure his signature then that will be an outstanding acquisition for them However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Timo Werner has a solid run at Tottenham Hotspur so far, but RB Leipzig is not going to just let things simmer for the German. Die Roten Bullen will give Tottenham a deadline on when they will need to make a decision on whether to trigger Werner’s purchase option:

RB Leipzig have given Tottenham a deadline by which to trigger the optional purchase clause in their loan deal for Germany international Timo Werner.

In a bit of exciting news for Bayern Munich, the club has been drawn to face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC in the quarterfinal round of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal is just one of four intriguing showdowns set for the quarterfinals. Real Madrid will battle Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain takes on FC Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund will square off with Atlético Madrid.

Surely, fans from all right teams will be amped to see how those tie play out. As for Bayern Munich, let’s get down to why this should be a fun experience for fans — and one that the Bavarians could eventually pull out:

A look at the draw and why Bayern Munich actually has a chance.

Why Arsenal’s true danger is their ability to function as a unit.

Why Bayern Munich fans should have some belief that the team can win.

A look at the other match-ups and why Manchester City vs. Real Madrid is probably the equivalent of a UCL final. PSG vs. Barca could be a banger as well.

Liverpool is keeping an eye on two Borussia Dortmund stars, Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen:

Liverpool is interested in Donyell Malen (25) @BVB ✅

❇️ Also @ManUtd is still interested, a Swap Deal with @Sanchooo10 is an Option

❇️ @Arsenal are watching the offensiv-Player (contract til 2026) pic.twitter.com/P4JZQOlYpY — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 17, 2024

Getting Sancho could prove difficult for Liverpool, though, as Manchester United will likely not part ways with its loanee, Sancho, for a cut-rate fee per Football Insider (as captured by 90Min.com):

Manchester United will demand a fee between £40m and £50m in order to sell Jadon Sancho this summer and are willing to take a loss having signed him for £73m in 2021. The winger is currently in good form on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

FC Barcelona is looking to shed some salary and make some cash...so a sale of Raphinha to the Saudi Pro League would be a good thing for the Catalans:

Barcelona have received an offer in excess of their £70m asking price from the Saudi Pro League for Raphinha. The winger would then be assigned to one of the main four teams under control from PIF.

Craziness reigns supreme for Bayern Munich and the German national team.

While things are finally starting to normalize after nearly a year under Thomas Tuchel for Bayern Munich. The attack looks dangerous, the midfield is controlling games, and the backline has been sturdy.

Things...are good.

As for the German national team, the more things change (getting rid of some mainstays), the more they stay the same (leaning on some old heads to lead the way).

Given all of that, there is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it: