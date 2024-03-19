Julian Nagelsmann on Borussia Dortmund exclusions from Germany national team call-ups

Germany men’s national team Julian Nagelsmann has announced his squad for the March international period — the one during which he was sacked from Bayern Munich just a year ago — and it has come with notable exclusions.

Bayern stars Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka are among them, but also feeling the sting are Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund — who this season are currently sitting fourth in the table and fighting for a Champions League place.

Only one Dortmund player made the Germany list, striker Niclas Füllkrug. Staying home: Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, Marius Wolf, Youssoufa Moukoko and Marco Reus.

“The assessment is not always about talent,” Nagelsmann explained in a recent press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I spoke to [head coach Edin Terzić] and [sporting director] Sebastian Kehl on the phone, I can imagine that neither of them are happy. I think other players have better momentum. Everyone knows what it will take to get back in. From the discussions we had, they know what is missing so that they can be called up for the Euros. The player decides at the end. I’m just the executive body.”

One player at least was close to a call-up: Julian Brandt, who has shone this year with six goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga. But Nagelsmann identified VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich — reportedly a Bayern target this summer — as the man who left Brandt in the cold.

“Julian Brandt was a tough decision, Führich probably has the better momentum at the moment,” Nagelsmann said.

