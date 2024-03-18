Report: Bayern Munich could sell Joshua Kimmich this summer as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool could be options

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is a legitimate chance that Bayern Munich could sell Joshua Kimmich this summer.

If the club does decide to sell the 29-year-old, there are five clubs he would move to: Manchester City, Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona. As of now, there are no talks between Kimmich and Bayern Munich for a contract extension:

Joshua Kimmich is a candidate for sale in the summer. Both the club and the player are willing to listen to offers. Bayern are open to selling for a ‘really big offer’, while Kimmich is open to a move under the right circumstances. Reasons for Kimmich’s potential departure: Aleks Pavlović’s emergence, high wages (up to €20m/year, pay rise is ruled out by the club) and Bayern’s determination to sign a new No. 6 in the summer. As of now, there are no concrete talks over a contract extension. Should he decide to leave, only 5 clubs would be an option for Kimmich: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. Some of these clubs have already enquired to the player.

The crux of the issue is that — if true — Bayern Munich might not have a spot for Kimmich moving forward, per Plettenberg. The Bavarians seem to have different ideas on what they wants to do with the defensive midfield and right-back roles for the 2024/25 season:

Bayern want to rely on Aleksandar Pavlović in the position in the future. In addition, the club is still planning with Konrad Laimer. Leon Goretzka is still highly valued by many of the people in charge. In addition, Bayern are determined to sign a new defensive midfielder in the summer. The search for a new No. 6 and a possible replacement for Alphonso Davies are currently a high priority internally, just behind the search for a new coach. The right-back position is a role that Kimmich accepts, but does not love. In addition, Bayern have a number of alternatives in the position (Noussair Mazraoui, Sacha Boey, Josip Stanišić).

Kimmich’s season was marred from the beginning as head coach Thomas Tuchel openly campaigned for a new player at the No. 6 position — a role that Kimmich identified with as the team’s starter.

Throughout the season, Tuchel continued his push for a new starter at the spot and rumors began to emerge that Kimmich would be open to leaving given the strained relationship between the two men. It was thought that Tuchel being relieved of his duties at the end of the season might smooth the situation over for Kimmich, but that might not be happening.

While still speculation at this point, it is starting to look more and more possible that the Germany international will explore his options for a transfer after the season.

It should be noted, though, that Kimmich is said to love Bavaria and feel at home in the area. There is no reason to completely rule out a contract extension just yet, either.

