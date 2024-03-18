Germany’s March 2024 International Break: All Updates

With Euro 2024 fast approaching, Julian Nagelsmann has very little time to get his team ready. While his Bayern Munich experience means he is familiar with most of his Germany squad via up-close interaction in Bavaria or by coaching against them in the Bundesliga as opponents.

France and the Netherlands are welcome opponents in this context, since they can provide a solid test to the players involved. Nagelsmann will need to get a feel for how this group fits together and which 11 players could be most effective heading into the Euros this summer.

Clearly, with so many new faces, Nagelsmann could tinker with several different players combinations before he ultimately settles in on what his best squad looks like.

