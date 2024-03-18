Fabrizio Romano confirms issue between Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel and Bryan Zaragoza, but not all hope is lost

According to information from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go Podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is, indeed, some sort of issue between Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel and January transfer Bryan Zaragoza.

However, Romano says that there is no long-term risk associated with Zaragoza or any threat of him leaving (at least as of yet) given Tuchel’s lame duck status:

@FabrizioRomano on recent Bryan Zaragoza news: “From my understanding, it’s true that there’s a kind of an issue with Thomas Tuchel - it’s not about the player himself, but he (Tuchel) wanted something different. Bryan Zaragoza doesn’t speak German or English, so Tuchel believed that they needed something different in January, he wanted someone to come in and adapt immediately. On the other hand, Bayern as a club trust Zaragoza for the present and the future — they signed him because they believe in his potential. Tuchel will leave in two months, and that’s when Bryan Zaragoza’s new life at FC Bayern will start.” [@podcastherewego]

Of all of the odd stories that have emerged from Bayern Munich this season, this one is near the top of the list, eh?

