Legendary SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich is stepping down from his position at the club after the season.

In a statement released by the club, Streich explained that it is just time for him to move on:

After 29 years of coaching at SC Freiburg, Christian Streich is retiring after this season. “I’ve thought about it for a long time and had a lot of conversations, but I think after 29 years now is the right time to make room for new energies, new people and new opportunities. It has been very important to me in the past that I don’t miss the moment when I think it’s right to leave,” says Christian Streich. “I had hundreds of extraordinary experiences during my time at the sports club. This club is my life and I am grateful for the great love and support that I have received here. I’m looking forward to the future for this club and I know that very good decisions will be made and that things will continue here as they have in recent years and decades - always moving forward and keeping your head up, even when things were difficult.” Board member Jochen Saier says: “We have been in an intensive, very trusting and emotional exchange of ideas with Christian over the past few weeks - at the end of which there is a decision that we regret, but can fully respect and understand. Christian’s work over the past twelve and a half years as head coach and a total of almost three decades of coaching for our SC was and is as special as the joint decision-making process. However, the moment to finally acknowledge this very special time has not yet come, as the journey together does not end here and today. There is still too much to achieve together in the remaining eight Bundesliga games.

Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg and Dennis Bayer are also reporting that former SC Freiburg captain Julian Schuster could take over for Streich:

News Julian Schuster: The 38 y/o former Freiburg captain is one of the top candidates to replace Christian #Streich next season! Current position in the club: „Verbindungstrainer“. It would be Schuster’s first stint as head coach. There have been also ideas about promoting Thomas Stamm, the current coach of Freiburg II. However, the 41-year-old Swiss will not be a direct successor to Streich. @_dennisbayer | @SkySportDE

