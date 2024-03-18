Report: Thomas Tuchel and Bryan Zaragoza are not aligned at Bayern Munich

Bryan Zaragoza’s early arrival at Bayern Munich was something that was supposed to bring depth to Thomas Tuchel’s attack.

That exact scenario has not exactly worked out.

Zaragoza has found adapting to life in Germany a little difficult because of the language barrier and life on the pitch has not been much better. Last weekend against SV Darmstadt 98, Zaragoza did not even dress for the match.

So, what gives?

Per a report from El Chiringuito TV reporter Marcos Benito (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Tuchel did not want Zaragoza in January — and has not spoken to Zaragoza since he arrived.

Say what?

It seems absurd, but let’s take a look:

Bryan Zaragoza is learning German and English every day to accelerate his integration in Germany. The player is training well and has the trust of the people in charge. The reason he’s not playing is beyond just adaptation and language barrier. Thomas Tuchel has never spoken to Bryan since the latter joined the club as it was not the coach’s wish to bring the Spaniard in January.

Bild asked Bayern Munich to comment on the situation, but the club declined.

BFW Analysis

Given the way that Zaragoza has been used, it is not hard to imagine that Tuchel did not want the Spaniard to arrive in January. However, it does seem exceptionally odd that the coach would not have spoken to the player at all since he landed in Germany.

For as much as Tuchel has alienated himself this season from some players, this seems unbelievable even for a sometimes gruff guy like Tuchel.

