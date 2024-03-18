Bavarian Podcast Works S6E36: Where Bayern Munich stands heading into the break and why changes might be coming?; Were mistakes made during the January transfer window?; What to expect from the German national team; and MORE!

Bayern Munich has the week off, but the news cycle rolls on and there is much to talk about with regard to where the Bavarians are heading into the season’s home stretch.

Bundesliga hopes might be fading by the hour, but there is new life in the Champions League for Bayern Munich.

Needless to say, there is much to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Assessing where Bayern Munich is heading into the break. Why Thomas Tuchel might not be able to help himself — changes could be coming.

Did Bayern Munich make mistakes in the January transfer window?

Having a “never say die” for the Bundesliga title is becoming harder to maintain as Bayer Leverkusen continues to batter everyone in their path.

Talking through the Bundesliga coaching turnover.

Realistically, what is the best we can expect from Germany against France and the Netherlands?

