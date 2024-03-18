Bayern Munich will begin discussions over a new contract for Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich have a set of key contracts they are looking to extend in the next few months, and perhaps chief among them is securing the long-term future of one Jamal Musiala.

The German attacking midfielder, having just turned 21 last month, is already a crucial part of not only Bayern but the greater football world as a whole, and Bayern would be making one of their costliest ever sporting decisions if they were to choose not to extend.

Bayern agree with this outlook if transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, as Romano has reported that Bayern are “preparing their new contract proposal” for Musiala, with talks set to take place in the coming months leading up to the end of the club season.

Bayern are preparing their new contract proposal for Jamal Musiala, to be discussed in the next months.



Extending Musiala's contract with salary rise, one of top priorities for the club as current deal expires in June 2026 and several top clubs keep monitoring Jamal.

Musiala currently has a contract running until 2026 which bags him €5m annually, making him one of the lower earners of the team, most definitely the lowest consistent starter. While Musiala’s contract may not be up immediately, it is imperative for Bayern to wrap this up quickly before his contract length is no longer a significant enough amount to let Musiala get his head turned by other suitors. We’re likely looking at an extension to 2029 with a new salary in the region of €10-€15m annually, if not higher.