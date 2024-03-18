 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Postgame Show is LIVE! Get our takes on Bayern Munich's big win HERE!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich helped Germany ward off Serbia and secure Aleksandar Pavlović

The early bird did not get the worm this time.

By Frank Mo
/ new
FC Bayern München v SS Lazio: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Aleksandr Pavlović’s rise to prominence for Bayern Munich this season has been phenomenal, with the latest feather in his cap being called up to the German national team. But his decision to represent Germany was not a foregone one. He was also eligible for Serbia, who were serious contenders to get the international commitment of Pavlović. Though contending might not be the right word. Germany got a look at Pavlović at 15 and promptly decided he was not good enough, while Serbia took advantage of this to call him up a couple of times to their youth teams.

However, everything changed when Bayern called. According to kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, while Serbia did indeed work “very hard” to tie Pavlović down to Serbia, Bayern recommended the DFB to take a closer look at Pavlović. Seeing as he was starting games for the 11-in-a-row Bundesliga champions, Germany were forced to reconsider their earlier opinion of Pavlović, leading ultimately to the former SC Fürstenfeldbruck youth player choosing to represent the four-time World Cup winners.

Who knows? With questions about his international future out of the way, perhaps Pavlović can manage muscle his way into the Euro 2024 squad. It seems unlikely, but his odds of making the senior Germany team were much more unlikely just 6 months ago.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works