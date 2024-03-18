Bavarian Loan Works: Two loanees crash out of Europe, while one barely survives

In the same week where Bayern Munich would discover their fate for the next round of their European campaign, three Bayern loanees were still fighting for their European survival. Leverkusen barely snuck through to the next round of the Europa League, but PSV and Dinamo Zagreb were bounced from the Champions League and the Europa Conference League respectively. Read the summary of those matches and what all the loanees did in league play below.

FC Bayern Munich

There are eight players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel started in goal again for Stuttgart against Hoffenheim. The match only required Nübel to face one shot on goal, which he saved. His teammates scored three goals and Stuttgart cruised to a second consecutive shutout, beating Hoffenheim 3-0 on the road.

Stuttgart will host Heidenheim on the Sunday after the international break.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started the Europa League match against Qarabag on the bench. He entered the match in the 79th minute when his team was down 2-1 but up a man. He only had a few touches, but he completed 10/11 passes. He did not directly contribute to the goals, but Schick scored two stoppage time goals to propel Leverkusen into the quarterfinals.

In the return to Bundesliga play, Stanišić started and played the full 90 minutes. He contributed heavily on defense, recording a blocked shot, a clearance, an interception, and six recoveries. He also completed 91% of his shots. Leverkusen held off a fighting Freiburg, winning 3-2 and keeping their lead over Bayern at 10 points.

Stanišić has been called into the Croatian National Team for their upcoming ACUD Cup in Egypt. Leverkusen will return to host Hoffenheim on March 30.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started for PSV in Germany against Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League, which was level at 1-1 from the first leg. Like his team, he was generally unable to create anything on the attacking side. On defense, he recorded three interceptions and tracked back to make nine recoveries. PSV found themselves down 1-0 early and could never find an equalizer. Reus put the tie away late in stoppage time with a second goal, beating PSV 3-1 on aggregate.

Tillman was on the bench for PSV’s league match against third place FC Twente at home. He came into the match in the 64th minute. Just five minutes later, he picked up a yellow card for a bad foul — on his first foul committed. The match was still level at 0-0 until deep into stoppage time when Tillman assisted his fellow countryman, Ricardo Pepi, for the winning goal. This helped PSV to keep their lead at ten points as well.

Tillman has been called into the USMNT for their upcoming CONCACAF Nations Leagues matches. PSV will return to play on March 30 with a trip to NEC Nijmegen.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Zagreb traveled to Greece for the 2nd leg of the UEFA Conference League tie with PAOK with a comfortable 2-0 aggregate lead. Vidovic was on the bench to start and watched his team’s aggregate lead get wiped away. He came into the match in the 80th minute when his team was down 4-1 (4-3 on aggregate). He only had five touches, but he created a chance for his team to shoot with his only pass attempt. Unfortunately, he was not able to help his team fight back and they fell out of the competition 5-1 on the day and 5-3 on aggregate.

They returned to league play with an away trip to the bottom of the league, Rudes. Vidović started and played the first half. He had one shot on goal and created a chance for his teammates to shoot. He also completed 92% of his passes. This was not enough to help his team get on the board and he was subbed out at halftime with the game level 0-0. Zagreb bagged three goals in the second half and won 3-0.

Zagreb will face Hajduk Split on March 30, with a chance to take over second place in the league.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimović was on the bench for Frosinone’s 3-2 home loss against Lazio, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Frosinone will travel to face Genoa on March 30.

Austria – Bundesliga

Frans Krätzig is the only player from the first team on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga.

Frans Krätzig – Austria Wien

Krätzig started for Austria Wien for their away game against Altach. He filled the stat sheet on both sides of the ball. He had one chance created and six balls played into the final third. On defense, he had three interceptions and three recoveries. He helped his team keep a lead from the tenth minute on, but unfortunately couldn’t hold the shutout. Deep into stoppage time, they conceded the equalizer and the points were split at 1-1.

Austria Wien will return to play on March 29 when they host BW Linz.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started for Elversberg against Holstein Kiel. He had two shots — one on goal from outside the box and one blocked from close range. He also had three clearances and a recovery. He was subbed out in the 78th minute, with his team down 2-0, which was the final score.

Elversberg will travel to face Eintracht Braunschweig on March 30.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench as Münster’s backup keeper, but did not make it onto the pitch for their 2-1 win at 1860 Munich.

Münster will host Dynamo Dresden on March 30.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 17 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence had a rough game. He started on the bench, but by halftime saw his team go down 4-0. He subbed in at halftime as part of a quadruple substitution. In the second half, he had an error that led to a goal and conceded a penalty in stoppage time. Magdeburg fell 7-0 in a season-high margin of defeat for the league.

Magdeburg will host Hannover 96 on March 31.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee was not in the matchday squad for Wiesbaden 3-0 road loss to HSV.

Wiesbaden will host VfL Osnabrück on March 31.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi started for Schalke and played 79 minutes. He had three shots — two from long-distance and one from inside the box, all way off target. He also created a chance for his team to shoot. On defense, he had two headed clearances and four recoveries. He also unfortunately had an error that led to a Hertha goal. He left the match when Schalke was down 4-2, but Hertha would score a fifth and the game ended 5-2.

Schalke will host Herold’s KSC on March 31.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started and played the full 90 minutes for KSC against Magdeburg. He had a pretty easy match while six of his teammates were scoring seven goals. Herold had a headed clearance, an interception, and three recoveries to help hold the shutout and the 7-0 win.

KSC will travel to face Kabadayi’s Schalke 04 on March 31.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lucas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Schneller got the start for Freiburg II on the road against Hallescher FC. He conceded two goals in the first half, but then was able to lock it down. Even after a defender received a red card, he kept a clean sheet in the second half. He recorded two saves and his teammates helped him salvage a draw with a stoppage time penalty goal. The match ended 2-2.

Freiburg II will host 1860 Munich on March 30.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was on the bench as the backup keeper for Homburg’s 1-0 win against FSV Frankfurt.

Homburg will play through the international break with a Saarland Cup match against Köllerbach on Tuesday, a home league match against VfB Stuttgart II on Friday. They will also face Astoria Walldorf on Thursday, March 28.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not in the matchday squad for Lustenau’s 0-0 draw against BW Linz.

Lustenau will return to action when they host WSG Tirol on March 30.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was on the bench for Hartber’s 5-1 loss to RB Salzburg, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Hartberg will host Rapid Wien on March 31.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are six players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not on the pitch for Admira’s 3-1 win over SKU Amstetten.

Admira will travel to face Sturm Graz II on March 31.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday squad for Ried’s 3-2 win over FC Liefering.

Ried will host Jastremki’s Grazer AK on March 29.

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Jastremski started for Grazer AK against SV Lafnitz and played 69 minutes. He did not contribute significantly to the match. He left when it was level at 0-0. Both teams scored a goal to split the points.

Grazer AK will travel to face SV Ried on March 29.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani started on the bench for Bregenz’ match against Dornbirn. He came into the match in the 64th minute when his team was down 2-1. Unfortunately, he was not able to influence the match and saw his team score two more goals and lose 4-1.

Bregenz will travel to face SV Lafnitz on March 30.

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Hepburn started on the bench for Leoben on the road to First Vienna FC. He came into the match in the 85th minute with his team down a man and a goal. Unable to influence the match, Leoben fell 1-0.

Leoben will host Kapfenberger SV on March 29.

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Fust started and played the full 90 minutes against Admira. He assisted an equalizing goal shortly before halftime for his first goal contribution since moving to Austria. This looked like it could have been enough for a point, but two late stoppage time goals conceded left Amstetten with a loss.

Amstetten will travel to face SKN St. Pölten on March 29.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was not in the matchday squad for St. Gallen’s 1-1 road draw to Grasshopper.

St. Gallen will host Luzern on April 1.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison started for Wigan in their league match against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday. He had two clearances, an interception, and a recovery. He only played in the first half before being subbed off. The only goal in the match was on own goal by the Wigan goalkeeper and they fell 1-0.

Morrison was not in the matchday squad for Wigan’s 1-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday.

Wigan will host Burton Albion on March 29.

Portugal – Liga Potugal

Taichi Fukui is the only player on loan in Liga Portugal.

Taichi Fukui – Portimonense

Fukui was on the bench for Portimonese’s 1-0 road loss to Estoril.

Portimonese will host Braga on March 30.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Leverkusen has not played since last writing. They host Padilla’s 1.FC Köln on Monday and then travel to face SGS Essen on Sunday.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Köln will face fellow loanees, Bragstad and Vilhjálmsdóttir, on Monday. They will also host Nürnberg.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger and Leipzig had a tough week with a road trip to both of the top two teams. In Wolfsburg on Monday, Landenberger started and played the full 90 minutes. She had five clearances and five recoveries. Unfortunately, this was not enough to keep Wolfsburg out of the net and Leipzig lost 4-0.

Landenberger was not in the matchday squad for the trip to Munich to player her parent club. Bayern beat Leipzig 5-0 to increase their lead atop the Frauen-Bundesliga to four points.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

The Swedish Damallsvenskan will not begin their domestic season until mid-April.