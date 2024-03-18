Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlović discusses being called up to the German national team “over” Leon Goretzka

Aleksandar Pavlović has been making headlines for all the right reasons lately, bursting out as a star in difficult times for Bayern Munich. His impeccable performances have also led to him getting his first-ever call-up to the German national team, certainly something to be proud of.

However, as one Bayern midfielder entered the national squad for the first time, another was left out — Leon Goretzka, despite the fairly decent performances in the last three games, Goretzka has undoubtedly been poor and unable to show his abilities for Bayern this season, which may have led to his omission from the team sheets.

When RND asked Pavlović about supposedly “taking Goretzka’s place” in the national team, he simply remarked that the pair had a chat with each other, revealing that Goretzka is not mad at him — as it should be.

Pavlović continued as he laughed, adding that it was “not his fault” that he had been called up and did not need to apologize to his fellow teammate Leon.

Aleksandar Pavlović on Leon Goretzka being left out of the national team squad and whether he feels like he 'took his place': "We spoke briefly. He's not mad at me. It’s not my fault that I’ve been called up now. I didn’t have to apologize to him [laughs]" [@RND_de] pic.twitter.com/VU7CBS8G7w — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 17, 2024

Fans will surely hope to see Pavlovic shine for the national team while Goretzka could regain his spot with consistent and classy performances for Bayern before the Euros in Germany. Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s recent team selection has shown how much he values being in stellar form, and it is something Goretzka will have to keep up,

Can’t get enough of the latest game? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Samrin takes us through Bayern’s win, questions anew on defense, the continued importance of Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala’s partnership, and more — including a quick look ahead at Bayern’s upcoming Champions League tie versus Arsenal FC! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!