Will Bayern Munich’s Paul Wanner get poached by Ralf Rangnick’s Austria?

Some of the initial hype surrounding the emergence of Paul Wanner from the Bayern Munich academy has died down due to his limited involvement in first-team matches. However, at only 17 years of age, the player still has plenty of potential and the time to grow into it.

Sent on loan to 2. Bundesliga side Elversberg at the start of the 2023/24 season, Wanner has made a total of 19 league appearances, 13 of which were starts, and has managed to rack up four goals and one assist playing mostly as a right-sided attacking midfielder (FotMob).

As per Sky Sports reporter Kerry Hau, Bayern has been in regular contact with the young German and are pleased with the player’s development thus far. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are very happy with Paul Wanner’s footballing and physical development on loan at Elversberg. Christoph Freund and Richard Kitzbichler, in charge of loan players, are in close contact with Wanner and give him regular feedback.

Unfortunately for fans of the German national team, Bayern is not the only one keeping an eye on Wanner. Austria is still hoping to convince him to commit — and Ralf Rangnick nearly handed him a call-up for the upcoming break.

Fortunately for Bayern fans, though, Wanner seems momentarily content with his role for the Germany U-20s. The report continues:

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick is also watching Wanner closely and considered calling him up for this month’s international games. However, the player still wants to take his time before making a decision on his international future. He will feature for Germany U20 this month.

Recently Bayern has seen Aleksandar Pavlović break into the first team. Will Wanner be the next to follow, or is he just another Gianluca Gaudino? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below!