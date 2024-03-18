Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich prepping big offer for FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo?; Liverpool still eyeing Joshua Kimmich; FC Barcelona to pursue Bryan Zaragoza transfer?; Juventus scoping Leon Goretzka; Chelsea, Manchester United battling; and MORE!

For months now, it has been established that Bayern Munich has interest in FC Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo — and also that the Catalans want nine-figures for the Uruguayan.

Now, there are reports circulating that the Bavarians are inching — ever so slightly — closer to what Barca wants, although there is still a way to go given that the Bavarians are reportedly ready to offer €80 million for the defender:

As has been well-established already, Bayern Munich remain keenly interested in securing the services of Barcelona defensive mainstay Ronald Araújo in the summer. The Bundesliga champions tried to lure away the Uruguayan international in January itself but nothing came of it. However, they are not ready to give up on the 25-year-old superstar and want him in the summer. As has been reported earlier this week, Bayern Munich are already devising strategies to sign Araujo from Barcelona in the summer and there is a fresh update on the situation. SPORT reports that Bayern Munich are preparing an offer in excess of €80 million to tempt Barcelona into selling Ronald Araújo in the summer. In addition, the Bavarian giants are prepared to present the 25-year-old defender a lucrative contract, with a salary more than what Barça can offer, in order to convince him to make the switch come summer.

Does Bayern Munich need Araújo? It does not seem like it at this stage.

Adding another high-profile, expensive center-back into the current mix of Matthijs de Ligt, Eric Dier, Dayot Upamecano, and Kim Min-jae would seem to indicate that at least one of the current central defenders would need to be move this summer.

Moreover, does the club really needs to spend that much on another center-back?

Liverpool FC has been rumored to have interest in Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and it looks like it could be a three-way dance between Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal FC for Kimmich this summer.

Of course, this is all under the assumption that Kimmich actually wants to leave Bayern Munich (which is definitely not clear at this point):

According to reports, Liverpool are set to challenge Manchester City in the race to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich. Kimmich has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months as his current Bayern Munich contract is due to expire in 2025. Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City have all been mentioned as possible summer destinations for Kimmich in recent weeks. A recent from The Daily Star in January claimed Pep Guardiola is ‘eager to reunite’ with Kimmich. Regarding his valuation, the report added. ‘The Germany international, 28, is wanted by Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering outfit, while Liverpool and Manchester United are also monitoring his situation. But the Premier League trio know he will cost the best part of £50million in the current window – whereas that figure is expected to drop significantly – to around £25m – come July. ‘By then Kimmich, capped 82 times by his country, will be entering the final year of his contract – meaning Bayern will have to listen to offers far lower than their present valuation.’

Bayern Munich won against bottom of the table Darmstadt 2-5, keeping their slim title chances alive. In this podcast, we discuss:

Has Thomas Tuchel really improved Bayern’s defense?

A look at some individual performances including that of Leroy Sané and Matthijs de Ligt

Why it is so important that Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller keep playing together

A word on Eric Dier’s performance today

Trying to make sense of Bayern’s past three performances including the inconsistencies from time to time

More on Jamal Musiala because the world needs more of Jamal Musiala!

A look at Bayern’s Bundesliga fixtures and European fixtures

An adjustment period for Bayern

A word on the Arsenal fixture in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Manchester United and Chelsea could be vying for FC Barcelona defender Jules Koundé:

Manchester United and Chelsea are both ‘very, very interested’ in signing Barcelona defender Jules Koundé. Barca want to raise funds by selling one of their center-backs this summer.

Rumors are still lurking that Juventus could be ready to make a play for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka during the summer:

Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Leon Goretzka, with the German midfielder appearing unsettled at Bayern Munich. Goretzka is among the players who reportedly have strained relations with Bayern’s current manager, Thomas Tuchel, which has impacted his performance at the club. With uncertainty surrounding his future at Bayern, Goretzka is keen to learn about the identity of the club’s next manager before making any decisions about his own future. According to reports from Calciomercato, Goretzka’s unsettled situation has piqued Juventus’ interest, and the Bianconeri are closely monitoring developments. Juventus is said to be seriously considering a move for Goretzka and is eager to secure his signature if he becomes available for transfer.

Craziness reigns supreme for Bayern Munich and the German national team.

While things are finally starting to normalize after nearly a year under Thomas Tuchel for Bayern Munich. The attack looks dangerous, the midfield is controlling games, and the backline has been sturdy.

Things...are good.

As for the German national team, the more things change (getting rid of some mainstays), the more they stay the same (leaning on some old heads to lead the way).

Given all of that, there is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Discussing the roster selection.

The closer we get to the EUROs, the more there is a strong reason to believe that Julian Nagelsmann is going to show the same self-destructive, impulsive tendencies he sowed at Bayern Munich.

What can go right and what can go wrong for Germany during the games against France and the Netherlands.

Ranking the best and worst possible draws for Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A stalemate in the Alphonso Davies negotiations?

Bayern Munich potentially looking to sell seven mainstays....and spend €200 million this summer?

Recapping some of the latest transfer rumors including those linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich, FC Augsburg’s Ermedin Demirović, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Koné, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

What a freaking banger of an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm...let’s discuss why I loved it so much.

Timo Werner has hit the ground running with Tottenham Hotspur and the club is reportedly considering making his loan a permanent move:

Tottenham will advance with a deal to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams if they are given assurances he would be open to leaving his boyhood club. Spurs are also leaning towards making Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig permanent for £15m.

Bryan Zaragoza’s career in Bayern Munich hit a new low on Saturday when he was not even selected for the match day squad.

While there is still plenty of time for the Spaniard to turn things around, it is clear that Bayern Munich did not exactly get the “ready made” product that it thought Zaragoza was when the club paid extra to bring him to Germany early.

Now, FC Barcelona is surveying the situation and might be ready to give the 22-year-old a lifeline to return home:

FC Barcelona are prepared to make an offer for a Bayern Munich star according to SPORT, which cited anonymous sources. The Catalans were linked to the Bavarians’ defensive midfielder and right back Joshua Kimmich last summer, as head coach Xavi Hernandez looked to make improvements to a La Liga winning squad that had just lost Sergio Busquets. A lack of funds at the Montjuic Stadium meant that Barca was priced out of an approach for the German, with the same logic applying to another desired target in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and his release clause reported as $65.3 million (€60 million). Should Barca manage to raise cash this summer through big player sales or other means such as president Joan Laporta’s economic levers, approaches for one of the two men could still be made heading into 2024/2025. According to SPORT, however, the Blaugrana is also attentive to the “bizarre” situation of another Bayern player in Bryan Zaragoza. The 22-year-old made headlines when scoring a sensational 29-minute double against Xavi’s men in the first half of an eventual 2-2 draw earlier this term. Barca were interested in signing him then, but the same mentioned financial restraints meant that Bayern ended up triggering his $15.2 million (€14 million) release clause instead. The Life of Bryan in Germany hasn’t been easy so far, with struggles speaking either the local language or English hampering his progress. As manager Thomas Tuchel is on his way out of the club on June 30, and could even take the Barca hotseat from the outgoing Xavi Hernandez, Bryan is ultimately at the mercy of the next tactician in the Allianz dugout. If that individual doesn’t see a future for Bryan in his squad, he could go out on loan which is where Barca come in.

In a bit of exciting news for Bayern Munich, the club has been drawn to face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC in the quarterfinal round of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal is just one of four intriguing showdowns set for the quarterfinals. Real Madrid will battle Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain takes on FC Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund will square off with Atlético Madrid.

Surely, fans from all right teams will be amped to see how those tie play out. As for Bayern Munich, let’s get down to why this should be a fun experience for fans — and one that the Bavarians could eventually pull out:

A look at the draw and why Bayern Munich actually has a chance.

Why Arsenal’s true danger is their ability to function as a unit.

Why Bayern Munich fans should have some belief that the team can win.

A look at the other match-ups and why Manchester City vs. Real Madrid is probably the equivalent of a UCL final. PSG vs. Barca could be a banger as well.

Well...this escalated quickly between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahce players:

Absolutely crazy scenes!



Fenerbahce were celebrating their victory earlier today, until the Trabzonspor home fans decided to invade the pitch pic.twitter.com/889JFITSBA — Spank The Bookies (@SpankTheBookies) March 17, 2024

Nigeria star Bright Osayi beat the hell out of a knife-wielding fan of Trabzonspor who stormed the pitch last night to attack his Fenerbahce team-mates in Turkey.



Osayi landed a hefty one-punch technical knockout on the assailant who was also wearing a balaclava. pic.twitter.com/yfiJp6orUd — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) March 18, 2024

Fenerbahce's Samuel Osayi 1 Trabzonspor Fan 0 pic.twitter.com/mIdZHXYz9z — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) March 17, 2024

