Max Eberl praises Christoph Freund on Mathys Tel’s extension at Bayern Munich

Mathys Tel has earned his good reputation at Bayern Munich. Despite playing less and fielding transfer inquiries from other clubs, the 18-year-old has rejected all approaches to fight for his place in Bavaria. He has now signed a new five-year deal, which Max Eberl said was all thanks to Christoph Freund.

“To be fair, I have to praise Christoph [Freund], who simply did the outstanding preparatory work with his team,” Eberl said (Sky Sport via @iMiaSanMia). I think the arguments for playing at Bayern are obvious. The perspective that Mathys has is great. His potential is great. And accordingly, we are incredibly happy that he has extended it until 2029.”

One of the hot topics at Bayern is who takes over after Thomas Tuchel leaves in the summer, something that Eberl wished he knew so that he could answer Tel.

“He asked briefly but unfortunately, I had to tell him that I didn’t know yet. But he agrees with the club, he agrees with the whole development. And I think he trusts us to find the right coach from summer onwards.”

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!