Owen Hargreaves just wants Harry Kane to win a trophy at Bayern Munich

This has been an unusual season for Bayern Munich. Despite a seemingly good record in most competitions so far, on-field performances and issues off it have dogged the Bavarians enough that they sit far behind first place in the Bundesliga and await potential heavyweights in the Champions League. Bayern may very well go trophyless this season, but Owen Hargreaves wants them to win one for Harry Kane.

“For Kane, I just want him to get his hands on a trophy”, Hargreaves said (TNT Sports via @iMiaSanMia). “Bayern have won one 11 years in a row, and now he’s there they might not win one. It never happens in Munich, you normally win at least two. So it would be amazing to see Harry get his hands on something. It’ll happen. Next year Bayern will be there. Maybe they can win something this year. Next year though, they’ll be back strong. Clubs like that, if things don’t go to plan they don’t sit still. There will be a lot of changes with Thomas Tuchel leaving, and personnel-wise”.

The 43-year-old glossed over Bayern having the personnel to beat any team, just that it has to be used properly. “They have got such a good squad and starting XI, they lack probably a little bit of depth. But I think if they get everybody fit, Gnabry came back fit, Alphonso Davies came off the bench, if they get Kingsley Coman, if they get every one of their starting players fit, with Musiala, Harry Kane and Neuer, they’ve got an amazing starting XI. So I think they could win it [the Champions League], they’re definitely not favourites. But who knows, maybe all the stress could galvanise the group.”