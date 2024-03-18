Mathys Tel is enjoying the whole experience of playing at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel inked a new deal with Bayern Munich and has been a strong contributor off of the bench for the Bavarians all season.

For Tel, he still wants to help the team achieve all it can, even if the odds have grown in recent weeks.

“Our goal this season is to win the Bundesliga and the Champions League. We’ll do everything to achieve it. On a personal level, I want to score at least 15 goals and give 5 assists to my teammates. That’s a motivation for me to push myself to work hard — I hope I can do it,” Tel told Canal+ (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tel is happy in his role as a super-sub, even if he does yearn to start.

“My current role is a super sub, coming off the bench to bring a new dynamic into the game when the rhythm decreases. I accepted this role, but of course my goal is to start games. Every player wants to be a starter. With Harry Kane joining the club, I had to adapt. I don’t play much as a No. 9 anymore - but I try to watch him a lot in training and learn from him”

More than anything, though, Tel is thrilled to be playing at Bayer Munich.

“Playing for a club like Bayern is a dream come true. Scoring many goals at the start of the season was good for me and showed that my hard work was rewarded, even though I want more. I’m happy, but not entirely happy and satisfied because I missed chances and could have scored more. I’ll work more to do even better,” Tel said.