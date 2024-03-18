Sydney Lohmann announces Bayern Munich contract extension until 2026

Bayern Munich Frauen star and Germany international Sydney Lohmann announced a contract extension with the Bavarians to June 30, 2026.

The 23-year-old’s future had been subject to speculation thanks to an expiring contract, injuries, and being in and out of the Bayern squad this season. Now the midfielder and winger has committed to remain in Bavaria for the time being.

“Sydney’s contract extension is of great importance to us,” Bayern women’s sporting director Bianca Rech said in comments captured by FCBayern.com. “Sydney has a lot of energy and is a very fast and dynamic player. She can create special moments on the pitch and is able to inspire an entire team with her way of playing football.”

“She usually shows her best performance in important games. She wins a lot of balls and is almost as fast with the ball as without it. Sydney had a few other options but she loves the club, the city and the team. There is deep mutual trust between her and FC Bayern and we look forward to continuing our collaboration over the next two years,” added Bayern coach Alexander Straus.

But let’s hear from the player herself. Here she is announcing her extension to fans ahead of Saturday’s match, a smashing 5-0 win over RB Leipzig.

To see the reaction of the crowd is to understand how important Lohmann is to the club and the fan base. And Bayern is important to her, too.

“FC Bayern is home for me. I feel very connected to the club, it was a decision of the heart,” Lohmann is quoted as saying. “I made a lot of friends here, my family is not far from Munich and I knew that I wanted to continue to be a part of this.”