Incessant Injuries: a round-up of all the injuries the Bayern Munich players suffered against SV Darmstadt

Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win this weekend was not as easy as it looked. Not only were Darmstadt annoying to play against, but they also made some nasty tackles and plays, leading to quite a few of the Bayern players picking up injuries.

FCBayern.com shared an update on the injury list that had emerged shortly after the game, and it is...concerning.

Starting with positives. Aleksandar Pavlović, who was elbowed in the eye, has been given the all-clear after what was a minor head injury. Thankfully he won’t miss his first call-up for the German national team.

The black eye, however, didn’t stop Thomas Müller from poking fun at the youngster as the team celebrated their victory with the fans.

Thomas Müller is just way too funny. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PxkII18g4E — ¹⁷ (@Official_Benji_) March 16, 2024

Raphaël Guerreiro on the other hand has been really unlucky with injuries since joining the Bavarian giants at the start of the season, and it seems like the bad luck will continue, as Bayern confirmed that he has suffered a minor muscle strain in his left upper thigh and will unfortunately not join-up with the Portuguese national team for the international break.

The big talking point after the game was Harry Kane’s left ankle injury, which saw him subbed off only a few minutes before full-time. It’s not too bad, however, as Kane will be traveling to join the English national team where their doctors will treat him,

German outlet Bild reported that the capsule of his left ankle has been causing him problems and pain recently, and will undergo several tests for the same,

Sporting Director Christoph Freund said: “We [Bayern] are in close coordination [with the England NT]. Harry won’t take any risks.”

Fans will surely hope that all players will be back on the pitch before the break and that Bayern can avoid injuries in the upcoming national team games, as they have der Klassiker and a very important clash against Arsenal FC right after.

