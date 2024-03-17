Bayern Munich Alumni: Niko Kovač sacked by Wolfsburg

Maybe Niko Kovač should have never left Eintracht Frankfurt.

Earlier today, the former Bayern Munich manager was sacked by Wolfsburg, ending a fairly miserable stint at the club for the 52-year-old.

After bursting on to the European coaching scene leading a swashbuckling, damn-the-torpedoes attacking group with Die Adler, Kovač made the move to Bavaria where his ideas just were not a fit and where he got very little (if any) support from the club’s brass.

Kovač was ultimately replaced by assistant coach Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich. All Flick managed to do with that same group of players was win a sextuple. It was less of an indictment on Kovač as a coach than it was the acknowledgement that his ideas just were not a fit with that particular roster or for Bayern Munich’s personnel philosophy under then-sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

Kovač then made the move for a successful run at AS Monaco before getting caught up in a leadership struggle in the front office. The coach was just collateral damage at that point.

That firing led him to Wolfsburg, where he came to the squad right in the middle of a talent purge and to also take over a team that had quite a few players just about to flame out and not reach their potential.

Talk about bad timing.

And now, his watch has ended over the Wolves — per a release on the club website:

VfL Wolfsburg has parted company with head coach Niko Kovač with immediate effect. Managing director Marcel Schäfer informed the 52-year-old of the decision in a personal conversation on Saturday evening. Assistant coaches Robert Kovač and Aaron Briggs will also leave the Wolves. “In our internal review of the defeat against Augsburg and the overall situation, we came to the decision to end our collaboration,” explained Schäfer. “We regret this development but regard it as necessary to give the team a new impulse, in order to stabilise the situation. We’d like to express our thanks to Niko Kovac, his brother Robert as well as Aaron Briggs, and wish them all the best in their personal and professional lives.” Kovač joined VfL Wolfsburg ahead of the 2022/23 season. “From our point of view, the last one and a half years have been characterised by a very trusting, professional and amicable collaboration with the team, the VfL staff – particularly, of course, with Marcel Schäfer, Jörg Schmadtke and Sebastian Schindzielorz – and with the other decision makers in the supervisory board,” said Kovač. “For that we’re very grateful. Of course, I as head coach am particularly disappointed that we haven’t managed to turn things around, despite some promising signs. We wish the team, the whole club and its fans all the best for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Early reports indicated that Kovač will be replaced by Ralph Hasenhüttl, the former Bayern Munich II player and RB Leipzig manager.

Kovač became known for his emphasis on discipline and focus on rest and recovery. Some of his standards and rules led to an early conflict at Bayern Munich, which — infamously — became known as the #MiamiNights scandal.

Kovač also used some obscure training methods and tactics like using lukewarm water (a Balkan idea according to former BFW staffer Miran Kostić) and other methods, which left some scratching their heads.

In the end, though, having a team matched up with his vision (preferably one that is young and impressionable), Kovač can still be a good coach. It just seems like he has had a mix of bad luck and poor results since leaving Frankfurt.

Well, we will always have that lost video footage of Kovač and his brother performing “99 Luftballons” by Nena won’t we?

Won’t we?

Please?