Aleksandar Pavlović turns in another starring performance for Bayern Munich in win over Darmstadt before untimely knock

One of the true standout performers for Bayern Munich this season has been midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović.

The youngster was in the midst of yet another stellar effort before he collided headfirst with an elbow and was removed from the game. Konrad Laimer replaced Pavlović, who needed medical attention.

“It’s nothing bad, thank God. I just got a bit elbowed. Everything’s fine,” Pavlović told Abendzeitung journalist Victor Catalina, via @iMiaSanMia.

Aleks Pavlović on IG: Thankfully nothing bad happened. Thank you for all the kind messages pic.twitter.com/zyPHjvVXSP — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 16, 2024

Head coach Thomas Tuchel wanted to proceed with caution, though.

“His eye is swollen. I hope it’s just a bruise and nothing broken. We still have to wait for the exact diagnosis,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

While everyone is certainly hoping for the best, Pavlović kept his mood upbeat.

“Today was another important victory. Now I’m happy that I can be part of the national team and I’ll give it my all,” the youngster told FCBayern.com.

Pavlović finished the match with 52 minutes played and completed 92% of his passes. The 19-year-old also had two tackles, one interception, won all three of his ground duels, both of his aerial duels, and only lost possession four times.

It was another efficient game with Bayern Munich midfield maestro. If all goes well with his knock, he will take all of that talent to the German national team camp this week.

Can’t get enough of the game? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Samrin takes us through Bayern’s win, questions anew on defense, the continued importance of Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala’s partnership, and more — including a quick look ahead at Bayern’s upcoming Champions League tie versus Arsenal FC! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!