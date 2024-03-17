Thomas Tuchel has high praise for Jamal Musiala after Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt

Bayern Munich continued their positive run of form with a 5-2 in at Darmstadt, coming back from a 1-0 deficit within the first half, scoring twice in the first half and three times in the second half. A Jamal Musiala brace, a Harry Kane header, a Serge Gnabry goal and a strike from Mathys Tel in stoppage time rounded out the scoring for the Rekordmeister, seeing their run stretch to three wins on the bounce across all competitions and having remained unbeaten in their last five matches. Their only slip-up in that run of matches was the 2-2 draw at SC Freiburg.

Musiala was the star of the show for Bayern in Darmstadt, scoring two goals and assisting once. In addition to his goals and assists, Musiala also set a Bundesliga record during the win, becoming the first player to ever complete 11 successful dribbles during any one league match. One of his strongest attributes is his uncanny ability to keep close control in tight spaces and work his way around defenders and it was on full display in Darmstadt. For his second goal and Bayern’s third of the match, Musiala wriggles past 3-4 Darmstadt players before slotting home past a bemused Marcel Schuhen.

| PERFECT PERFORMANCE



Jamal Musiala v Darmstadt:



81 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

9 shots/2 on target (1.56 xG)

️ 1 assist

3 big chances created

8 key passes

37/45 accurate passes (0.50 xA)

11/14 successful dribbles

⚔️ 15/24 duels won

10 Sofascore Rating



pic.twitter.com/RP7S8E07Fn — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) March 16, 2024

Speaking after the match, Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Musiala’s recent run of form. He has scored five goals and has provided four assists from the last six matches across all competitions after going through a lengthy stretch without contributing any goals or assists. “Jamal has been a difference maker in the past few weeks. His potential is obvious, but his efficiency has not always been as we had hoped this season. Now he feels fit and comfortable in his position. He’s now reached a very good level and we can rely on him. His decision making is currently very good. We hope he can keep this level up and we’ll continue to push him,” Tuchel explained after the win (via @iMiaSanMia).

He has not scored or assisted in the Champions League since the October 24th 3-1 win over Galatasaray, but with his current Bundesliga form, it would be hard to bet against Musiala being involved in any of the goals Bayern might score against Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the competition.

