Fun times for all in Bayern Munich’s win over Darmstadt

Bayern Munich sporting director (non-board member division) Christoph Freund saw something on the pitch in Darmstadt that was not always present during this season — fun.

After Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over SV Darmstadt 98, Freund talked about it.

Christoph Freund: “Basically we are very satisfied. You could see that the team was having fun, that it was fun to create chances and score goals. That’s why we’re happy, even if we allowed too many options,” Freund told FCBayern.com.

It is true, watching Bayern Munich’s attack these days is...entertaining. The team is taking risks, making dynamic runs, connecting on crisp, accurate passes, creating 1v1s, and playing an absolutely menacing style.

Happy...fun...satisfied.

It might have take three quarters of the season, but Bayern Munich is finally showing fans what it could have been like all season.

