Julian Nagelsmann talks about calling up the uncapped Stuttgart contingent to the German national team

Germany will play a couple of friendly matches against France and the Netherlands at the end of the month, and they now have their squad list after ex-Bayern Munich tactician Julian Nagelsmann released the final team for this break. A lot of new faces are present, particularly the group of four previously uncapped VfB Stuttgart players.

The 36-year-old coach revealed why he selected the Stuttgart group along with the strong points of each player, and his comments were captured by @iMiaSanMia.

“That’s also momentum,” Nagelsmann explained. “This year they are doing very, very well. I could have called two or three more from VfB.

“Waldemar Anton is a very good defender, also with an offensive urge. He won’t demand to play every game from the start, but he’ll still give it his all. Maxi Mittelstädt is currently the most stable left-back in the Bundesliga. Statistically speaking, he is by far the best left-back in the Bundesliga. Chris Führich is an extremely valuable player, with 1v1 and good finishing, that can be key if we need a goal. Deniz Undav has a great ability to read spaces. He runs a lot, is hard-working and has a good nose for goal.”

Getting their first call-up surely means a lot to these players. Welcome and good luck, boys!