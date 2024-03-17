Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scores yet again in Bayern’s 5-2 win against SV Darmstadt, setting a flurry of new records.

It seems like Harry Kane sets new, crazy records every time Bayern Munich plays football — and he did it yet again as Bayern smacked SV Darmstadt 5-2. Kane got on the scoresheet, making it his 31st goal of the Bundesliga season — in just 26 Bundesliga games.

This season being Kane’s first in the Bundesliga makes it an even crazier stat, making it a new record for the most goals scored by a player in his debut Bundesliga season.

Harry Kane is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 31 goals in his debut season pic.twitter.com/oqqWYvCnWd — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 16, 2024

The record was previously held by Uwe Seeler, who scored 30 goals in the first-ever Bundesliga season for Hamburg. The record has stood since...until Saturday.

Thirty-one goals also mark a record-best tally of league goals for the Englishman himself, and we are still only in March.

Harry Kane scores his 31st Bundesliga goal of the campaign, the most he's ever scored in a league season. #SVDFCB pic.twitter.com/EHCg4JNZ76 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 16, 2024

And Kane has already made it to the all-time Bundesliga charts, in eighth place for most goals scored in a Bundesliga season. Fret not, his position is bound to only rise as there are still eight games to go.

With 8 games left to play, Harry Kane has entered the top 8 for the most goals in a Bundesliga season [ @Bundesliga_EN] pic.twitter.com/3B1onsUj5M — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 16, 2024

Despite all these records, Kane’s sight must be set on the biggest one of all — the 41 goals scored by now FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski three seasons ago. He needs 11 goals in eight games to break it — can he do it? Tell us what you think in the comments.

