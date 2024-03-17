 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Postgame Show is LIVE! Get our takes on Bayern Munich's big win HERE!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scores yet again in Bayern’s 5-2 win against SV Darmstadt, setting a flurry of new records.

Records are meant to be broken, and Kane is

By Dasher!
/ new
SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

It seems like Harry Kane sets new, crazy records every time Bayern Munich plays football — and he did it yet again as Bayern smacked SV Darmstadt 5-2. Kane got on the scoresheet, making it his 31st goal of the Bundesliga season — in just 26 Bundesliga games.

This season being Kane’s first in the Bundesliga makes it an even crazier stat, making it a new record for the most goals scored by a player in his debut Bundesliga season.

The record was previously held by Uwe Seeler, who scored 30 goals in the first-ever Bundesliga season for Hamburg. The record has stood since...until Saturday.

Thirty-one goals also mark a record-best tally of league goals for the Englishman himself, and we are still only in March.

And Kane has already made it to the all-time Bundesliga charts, in eighth place for most goals scored in a Bundesliga season. Fret not, his position is bound to only rise as there are still eight games to go.

Despite all these records, Kane’s sight must be set on the biggest one of all — the 41 goals scored by now FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski three seasons ago. He needs 11 goals in eight games to break it — can he do it? Tell us what you think in the comments.

Can’t get enough of the game? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Samrin takes us through Bayern’s win, questions anew on defense, the continued importance of Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala’s partnership, and more — including a quick look ahead at Bayern’s upcoming Champions League tie versus Arsenal FC! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 22 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works