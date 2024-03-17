Mathys Tel is the Bayern Munich super-sub fans have been waiting for

It seems as though the omission of Mathys Tel from the latest French National Team squad has done little to sway the confidence of Bayern Munich’s teenage sensation as he bagged yet another goal off the bench in a comfortable 5-2 win over Darmstadt.

This marks a special occasion for Tel, as it is the youngster’s 10th Bundesliga goal in his blossoming career. Tel is now the youngest non-German player to reach this milestone, and the third youngest Bundesliga player to hit the 10-goal mark overall after Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko and Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

10 - Mathys Tel has scored his 10th goal in the Bundesliga at the age of 18 years, 10 months and 18 days - he is the youngest non-german player in BL history to reach the mark of 10 goals. Diamond. #SVDFCB pic.twitter.com/zRtdx84XsZ — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 16, 2024

Tel might have missed out on Moukoko’s record for hitting the 10-goal mark, but he could still have a shot at beating out another striker familiar to Dortmund colors to a different record.

During the 2018/19 season, Paco Alcácer netted 12 times from the bench for the black and yellows, setting a Bundesliga record in the process (via Bundesliga.com). Tel finds himself on seven from the bench this season, and while that is not enough to steal the record away from Alcácer, it does make him the highest-scoring substitute across the top European leagues for this campaign.

Mathys Tel has been directly involved in more goals as a substitute than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues this season (7). pic.twitter.com/5Or2NZSG3B — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 16, 2024

Will Tel break the record, or will it remain in the hands of the former Borussia Dortmund man? Either way, Tel is on the fast track to stardom.

Can’t get enough of the game? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Samrin takes us through Bayern’s win, questions anew on defense, the continued importance of Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala’s partnership, and more — including a quick look ahead at Bayern’s upcoming Champions League tie versus Arsenal FC! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!