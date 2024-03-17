 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

Mathys Tel is the Bayern Munich super-sub fans have been waiting for

Move over Nils Petersen, there’s a new joker in town.

By Grumpy_Opa_Takes
/ new
SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

It seems as though the omission of Mathys Tel from the latest French National Team squad has done little to sway the confidence of Bayern Munich’s teenage sensation as he bagged yet another goal off the bench in a comfortable 5-2 win over Darmstadt.

This marks a special occasion for Tel, as it is the youngster’s 10th Bundesliga goal in his blossoming career. Tel is now the youngest non-German player to reach this milestone, and the third youngest Bundesliga player to hit the 10-goal mark overall after Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko and Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

Tel might have missed out on Moukoko’s record for hitting the 10-goal mark, but he could still have a shot at beating out another striker familiar to Dortmund colors to a different record.

During the 2018/19 season, Paco Alcácer netted 12 times from the bench for the black and yellows, setting a Bundesliga record in the process (via Bundesliga.com). Tel finds himself on seven from the bench this season, and while that is not enough to steal the record away from Alcácer, it does make him the highest-scoring substitute across the top European leagues for this campaign.

Will Tel break the record, or will it remain in the hands of the former Borussia Dortmund man? Either way, Tel is on the fast track to stardom.

