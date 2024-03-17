Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane picks up yet another ankle injury in win over Darmstadt

Harry Kane was well known for being susceptible to the occasional ankle injury during his time at Tottenham. While his injury problems have seemingly slowed as the player has aged, this was still a concern many Bayern Munich fans had at the back of their mind as the player made the move to Munich.

During Bayern’s 5-2 win over relegation candidates Darmstadt, Harry Kane’s demons returned to haunt him as he once again picked up an ankle injury during a collision with the frame of the goal, breaking the net in the process.

After the match Az journalist Patrick Strasser (via @iMiaSanMia) picked up Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund speaking about Kane’s injury, saying, “We hope it’s not so bad. He was subbed off as a precaution. He won’t take any risks with the national team.”

Harry Kane asked about his injury: "A little bit painful" [@AZ_Strasser] pic.twitter.com/tDQj4lA0J5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 16, 2024

Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel also spoke about the injury (via @iMiaSanMia) explaining, “He collided with the post and twisted his ankle a bit — he had his ankle iced. There’s still no diagnosis, we have to wait. I hope it’s nothing bad.”

Hopefully, Kane will be fit in time for the Dortmund game on March 30th after the international break. If not, one of Mathys Tel or Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will likely lead the line.

Can’t get enough of the game? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Samrin takes us through Bayern’s win, questions anew on defense, the continued importance of Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala’s partnership, and more — including a quick look ahead at Bayern’s upcoming Champions League tie versus Arsenal FC! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!