Darmstadt coach Torsten Lieberknecht still pushing to avoid relegation after Bayern Munich defeat

You can say a lot of things about Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over SV Darmstadt 98.

One aspect of the game, which stood out in incredible fashion, was how much energy and intensity that the home side played with against the Bavarian giants. While Darmstadt’s manager was not thrilled with the end result, he appreciated his squad’s effort and the support it for from the fans.

“There was justifiable criticism after the Augsburg game. Today it was important that we felt that the fans were behind us. If we want to continue to believe in the big goal – relegation – then we need the community of fans and team. We saw a team today that didn’t have to lose by that amount,” SV Darmstadt 98 coach Torsten Lieberknecht told FCBayern.com.

While he was reluctant to admit it, Lieberknecht found that seeing Jamal Musiala up close was something special.

“If you’re not involved as an opponent, it’s a real joy to watch the boy play. Germany can consider itself fortunate to have such a player,” said Lieberknecht, who is going to do anything he can to help his club avoid relegation.

With 13 points, Darmstadt is chasing Mainz 05 (19 points) and FC Köln (18 points), who sit in 16th place and 17th place respectively. It is not impossible to get out of the auto-relegation positions, but it will not be easy, either.

Can’t get enough of the game? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Samrin takes us through Bayern’s win, questions anew on defense, the continued importance of Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala’s partnership, and more — including a quick look ahead at Bayern’s upcoming Champions League tie versus Arsenal FC! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!