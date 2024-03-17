Darmstadt 2 - 5 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga player ratings

Bayern Munich continued its high-flying ways on Saturday with a 5-2 thrashing of Darmstadt — but heading into the international break, there is some sign of turbulence under the surface.

The Bavarians conceded seven shots, three on target from the Bundesliga’s bottom-placed team, with two goals and at least one more stellar chance. Aside of that it was a full on romp: 77% possession, 27 shots, a Jamal Musiala masterclass, and Bayern substitutes scoring for fun.

The defensive frailty Bayern has often shown this season though, was still there. The starting backline — particularly the right side of Eric Dier and Joshua Kimmich — looks just a little more shaky than it did.

With Bayern’s right-backs returning to health, will coach Thomas Tuchel keep the configuration that has brought Bayern such good results of late after the break? Or will he change it up ahead of Der Klassiker and the Champions League matches against Premier League leaders Arsenal FC?

Can’t get enough of the game? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Samrin takes us through Bayern’s win, questions anew on defense, the continued importance of Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala’s partnership, and more — including a quick look ahead at Bayern’s upcoming Champions League tie versus Arsenal FC! Listen below or on Spotify.

