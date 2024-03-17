Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Darmstadt; Chelsea to swipe Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid?; Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the move?; Jadon Sancho back with BVB next season?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich traveled to SV Darmstadt 98 and took care of business in a convincing fashion, 5-2.

The Bavarians did fall behind, but it was only after a convincing run of play where they had one slip up after a period of dominant play. While some might lament that not everything looking great consistently through the match, the squad’s improved mentality — one that is focused on relentlessly attacking the opposition — was a true determining factor for Bayern Munich on the day.

As always, let’s start with a look at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup:

The only changes were a return to the XI for Aleksandar Pavlović (in place of Konrad Laimer) and Raphaël Guerreiro (for Alphonso Davies). The Guerreiro move was a little surprising, but this has not been a banner season for Davies (though it has not been bad by any means, either), so Tuchel just must be playing his hunches.

For those reading the fine print, Bryan Zaragoza did not make the match day squad. What was the rush in getting him to Bavaria, again?

In the 11th minute there was a bit of controversy when Thomas Müller got kneed in the head on a leaping play by Darmstadt goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen. While I do not believe Schuhen could have avoided the contact with Müller, the little nudge Müller got from behind from the Darmstadt defender made the play a little murky.

In the 16th minute, Neuer made a terrific save after a bit of confusion from Dier and Guerreiro. Seconds later, Bayern Munich sprung put on a counterattack and Kane had a good opportunity that was blocked away by Darmstadt.

Darmstadt was going all-out to block shots.

Bayern Munich was hungry and playing with that sense of urgency that has been an hallmark of the previous two games. Darmstadt, though, was doing whatever it could to put a body part in front of every Bayern Munich shot. The home side played with the shot-blocking ferocity of a 1970s NHL team.

All of that effort and energy did pay off for Darmstadt, though, as they took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute. A long ball off of a set piece, combined with some poor positioning on Bayern Munich’s part (it looked like Kimmich was woefully away from his spot) opened up a huge gap in the Bayern defense, which left Tim Skarke to clean up the mess with a tidy finish. Dier also had a couple of miscues on the play in keeping a player onside and then getting beat to a ball.

All that said, there was no drop in urgency for the Bavarians and that would pay off with a sensational driving play from Pavlović, who pushed his way toward the goal on sheer will. The youngster then pinged a pass to Harry Kane who redirected it to Jamal Musiala, who put a shot into the far corner to knot the game at 1-1. What a tremendous effort from Pavlović.

Kane would add another Bayern Munich goal in the first minute of added time. Kimmich kept the ball in bound by centimeters after some deft footwork and sent in a curling, dipping, low linedrive of a cross that Kane ran into, and headed into the net. What a play from both Kimmich and Kane!

Seconds later, Darmstadt raced right down the field and hit the woodwork on a shot that could have easily knotted the match. What a CRAZY half.

For the record, I would have subbed off Guerreiro in favor of Davies at halftime, just to change some things up. That statement is less of an indictment of Guerreiro than an endorsement that Davies could have impacted some things in a positive manner.

The greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing Jamal Musiala that he needed to play as an attacking midfielder. What a dynamic presence at wing...it would be tremendous if he stayed at the position.

For all of the good work Dier has done of late, it was not a great first half for the Englishman.

Give Darmstadt credit, though, they matched Bayern Munich’s determination.

In the 58th minute Konrad Laimer came in as a medical substitute for Pavlović. The youngster suffered a cut over his left eye. The Germany international was pretty great before his exit.

In the 64th minute, Musiala notched his second goal of the game on a shot that was not terribly great, but was tough enough to handle to make it 3-1.

With the game firmly in hand, Tuchel went to his bench in the 70th minute and 71st minute in subbing off Leroy Sané, Guerreiro, and Müller in favor of Mathys Tel, Davies, and Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry would strike again — for the second week in a row — with a goal in the 74th minute to make an instant impact.

To think, people were fretting things early in the game. In a rare instance, there was never a doubt about Bayern Munich winning this one — mostly because of the ferocity and intensity the Bavarians were using in their attack.

Bayern Munich did not escape without a little concern, though. Kane made an all-out effort to get on the end of a rebound from a Musiala attempt and clanged his leg off of the post — and remained down for a few minutes before eventually walking gingerly off the pitch. Obviously, the Bavarians will need a healthy Kane to have any shot to take down Arsenal in a few weeks in the Champions League.

Kane, though, did seem okay at first glance. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came in for Kane. The injury play was one of those things where you partly admire Kane’s “balls out” mentality to do anything to score, but also think to yourself, “Come on, man, why risk it in this game?”

For good measure, Tel added a fifth goal in extra time.

Overall, this was a very strong effort from Bayern Munich. Sure, it was not perfect, but the Bavarians had terrific focus, intensity, and a sense of urgency throughout the match. More than anything, the squad never lost its sense of resolve. Where was this mentality for the majority of the season? It does not matter, just as long as it stays with the team through this international break and carries over to the final stretch run of the season. Bayern Munich should — for the first time in a long time — feel really good about how it is playing and also about the mentality of the squad under Tuchel.

Much of the focus surrounding Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been on the transfer rumors linking the Canadian to Real Madrid.

What if, however, Chelsea FC decided to make a serious run at Davies? The London club might be contemplating just that:

Chelsea will be keeping a close eye on one target’s contract situation ahead of the summer transfer window. Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich are still far apart in talks over a new deal, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. It could be good news for Chelsea, who appear to have the left-back on their radar. Back in November, another journalist, Simon Phillips, claimed that Chelsea were interested in him and that the club would keep an eye on his situation at the Allianz Arena. The longer his contract saga drags on, the more their hopes of signing Davies will increase. They will have to be wary of Real Madrid, though, who are also thought to be keen on the player’s signature.

Manchester United could join Real Madrid in pursuing rumored Bayern Munich target Miguel Gutierrez:

Manchester United target Miguel Gutierrez is also on the shortlist of left-back targets for Bayern Munich in the summer. The 22-year-old Spanish full-back has been attracting attention with his performances for an impressive Girona side this season. He has been a certainty in the team this term and he is now being looked at by some of the bigwigs of European football. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury problems mean Manchester United looking at left-backs and Gutierrez is a target for the Red Devils. However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, they could face competition from Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s left-back situation hinges on what Davies decides he wants next for his career. If Davies wants to leave Germany, Bayern Munich could quickly shift its focus to Gutierrez, AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, or another quality candidate.

Craziness reigns supreme for Bayern Munich and the German national team.

While things are finally starting to normalize after nearly a year under Thomas Tuchel for Bayern Munich. The attack looks dangerous, the midfield is controlling games, and the backline has been sturdy.

Things...are good.

As for the German national team, the more things change (getting rid of some mainstays), the more they stay the same (leaning on some old heads to lead the way).

Given all of that, there is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Discussing the roster selection.

The closer we get to the EUROs, the more there is a strong reason to believe that Julian Nagelsmann is going to show the same self-destructive, impulsive tendencies he sowed at Bayern Munich.

What can go right and what can go wrong for Germany during the games against France and the Netherlands.

Ranking the best and worst possible draws for Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A stalemate in the Alphonso Davies negotiations?

Bayern Munich potentially looking to sell seven mainstays....and spend €200 million this summer?

Recapping some of the latest transfer rumors including those linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich, FC Augsburg’s Ermedin Demirović, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Koné, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

What a freaking banger of an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm...let’s discuss why I loved it so much.

Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could transfer away from the club — if a mind-blowing offers comes in for him:

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent has admitted the Georgian winger will leave Napoli if the club receives an offer they can’t refuse.

You have to give Bayern Munich credit, they know how to get to the Champions League quarterfinals on a consistent basis:

Borussia Dortmund wants to bring Jadon Sancho back next season, but might have trouble scrounging up the cash to do it.

Knowing that, BVB will explore another loan opportunity with Manchester United:

Borussia Dortmund will not try to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho permanently this summer but will instead pursue another loan deal for the Englishman.

In a bit of exciting news for Bayern Munich, the club has been drawn to face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC in the quarterfinal round of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal is just one of four intriguing showdowns set for the quarterfinals. Real Madrid will battle Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain takes on FC Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund will square off with Atlético Madrid.

Surely, fans from all right teams will be amped to see how those tie play out. As for Bayern Munich, let’s get down to why this should be a fun experience for fans — and one that the Bavarians could eventually pull out: