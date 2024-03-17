Bayern Munich has already paid for Harry Kane with its Champions League revenue this season

Every season Bayern Munich makes an absurd amount of money, and this season is no different.

According to Sky Sports (via @iMiaSanMia) Bayern has already accumulated over €100 million of Champions League revenue. Their income is attributed to a combination of €86 million in UEFA bonuses, and €25 million in TV and matchday revenue. Bayern has the potential to earn even more, as €12.5 million is paid out to each semifinalist, €15.5 million Euros to the runner-up, and €20 million to the winner of the competition.

During the last summer transfer window the decision-makers at Bayern pulled the trigger on the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham for an initial fee of €95 million (Transfermarkt).

This signing was seen by many as not only a move to replace Robert Lewandowski who left before the start of the previous season, but as an attempt to put the final piece into what fans hoped would be a treble-winning squad. This hasn’t quite gone to plan, with squad depth issues plaguing the team in the first half of the season in combination with Thomas Tuchel’s general inability to make things work at Bayern.

While the hopes of a treble are completely gone with the league being all but won by Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern having been eliminated from the DFB-Pokal, the Champions League is still a competition that could provide the Bavarians with a trophy this season.

If Bayern does manage to win the Champions League they will make a grand total of €143.5 million, plus any additional TV and matchday revenue and any income the investors at Adidas decide to funnel their way resulting from a likely increase in shirt sales following the victory.

But how likely is it that Bayern will win the Champions League?

