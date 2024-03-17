 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Postgame Show is LIVE! Get our takes on Bayern Munich's big win HERE!

Filed under:

Thomas Tuchel on Leon Goretzka’s Germany snub in favor of Bayern Munich teammate Aleksandar Pavlović

Can both players make it to the final EURO 2024 squad?

By zippy86
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is in the awkward position of having one of his midfielders snubbed for another in Julian Nagelsmann’s latest Germany call-ups.

This time it is veteran Leon Goretzka, on the back of a strong run of form, excluded in favor of youngster Aleksandar Pavlović — who earns his first look with the senior team as Serbia circled for his services.

Tuchel is staying above the fray, though.

“That’s Julian’s job. It’s not my job to comment on it,” the Bayern coach said in the press conference ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga match at Darmstadt (via @iMiaSanMia). “We always push and support our players, no matter whether they’re called up or not. It was a surprise for Pavlo. Leon Goretzka is, of course very disappointed, it’s a tough decision. We are pushing him, he has been very good recently and has also trained well. I fully expect him to play tomorrow and play well.”

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works