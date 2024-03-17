Thomas Tuchel on Leon Goretzka’s Germany snub in favor of Bayern Munich teammate Aleksandar Pavlović

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is in the awkward position of having one of his midfielders snubbed for another in Julian Nagelsmann’s latest Germany call-ups.

This time it is veteran Leon Goretzka, on the back of a strong run of form, excluded in favor of youngster Aleksandar Pavlović — who earns his first look with the senior team as Serbia circled for his services.

Tuchel is staying above the fray, though.

“That’s Julian’s job. It’s not my job to comment on it,” the Bayern coach said in the press conference ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga match at Darmstadt (via @iMiaSanMia). “We always push and support our players, no matter whether they’re called up or not. It was a surprise for Pavlo. Leon Goretzka is, of course very disappointed, it’s a tough decision. We are pushing him, he has been very good recently and has also trained well. I fully expect him to play tomorrow and play well.”