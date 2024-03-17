Why keeping Jamal Musiala may not be easy for Bayern Munich amid Premier League interest

Bayern Munich is heading into a pivotal transfer window while juggling a lot of balls in the air. No coach in place, big decisions to make on key veterans...

But the most important piece to the puzzle has reportedly been identified: youngster Jamal Musiala. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has a contract until 2026 but has already outpaced his current deal through his importance to the team.

The report comes from Sport Bild, as captured here by @iMiaSanMia:

For Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, Jamal Musiala is THE crucial key player for the future. Bayern are aware that Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring Musiala’s situation and watching whether he will extend his contract beyond 2026. Concrete talks are scheduled for after the end of the season.

With top Premier League clubs lurking, Bayern cannot afford to stay complacent. Musiala is becoming a bona fide superstar and the big guns are all coming.

Do the Bavarians have an uphill battle to climb? The Bild report suggests it will not necessarily be easy:

For Musiala, two aspects are important in his decision: 1- The sporting perspective: Bayern have to show him a future perspective which convinces him that he can grow into a global star like for example his friend Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. The sporting aspect is the most important for Musiala. The new coach will also play a very important role in showing Musiala how he’s planning with him in the future.

Just as Bayern went through last summer’s transfer window without incoming sporting director Christoph Freund, and the early crisis of this Rückrunde without board member for sport Max Eberl, the club is now again having to settle big questions without key decision-makers: in this case, the next coach.

But that is not all. The financially disciplined club may have to decide how quickly they are willing — and able — to elevate Musiala in the payscale:

2- The salary: Musiala has been earning a base salary of €5m/year since his last renewal in 2021. His salary automatically went up by €500k each season as soon as he made 35 appearances (currently €7-8m/year). Bayern’s top earners, meanwhile, get €20-24m per year

Looming topics such as Musiala’s future, as well as that of Alphonso Davies, could lead to some hard decisions on the team’s other veterans.