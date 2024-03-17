 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich Frauen triumph 5-0 over RB Leipzig

Four points clear at the top of the table!

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images

Bayern Munich ran riot over Frauen-Bundesliga bottom-feeder RB Leipzig on Saturday with an emphatic 5-0 win. The match was effectively over by halfway through the first half after the Bavarians scored twice in the first five minutes and added a third before the 20th.

Pernille Harder (2’, 64’) and Lea Schüller (4’, 19’) each collected a brace and Linda Dallmann added the exclamation mark at 90+2’. The visitors managed just one shot on target.

Highlights below:

Leipzig’s Mimmi Larsson had the best chance for the visitors on a breakaway early in the first half — her side only 2-0 down at the time — but Mala Grohs palmed her strike away. Minutes later Sandra Starke found herself unmarked on a set piece and struck a volley that went narrowly wide.

But only a few minutes after that Lea Schüller had found her second after Leipzig keeper Elvira Herzog spilled a shot right into her path, and the rout was on. Bayern made it look easy — and with Wolfsburg slipping up, a 2-1 defeat at Hoffenheim on Friday, the Bavarians’ lead at the top of the table now extends to four.

