Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich won against bottom of the table Darmstadt 2-5, keeping their slim title chances alive. In this podcast, we discuss:

Has Thomas Tuchel really improved Bayern’s defense?

A look at some individual performances including that of Leroy Sané and Matthijs de Ligt

Why it is so important that Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller keep playing together

A word on Eric Dier’s performance today

Trying to make sense of Bayern’s past three performances including the inconsistencies from time to time

More on Jamal Musiala because the world needs more of Jamal Musiala!

A look at Bayern’s Bundesliga fixtures and European fixtures

An adjustment period for Bayern

A word on the Arsenal fixture in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

