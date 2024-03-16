 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern put in a somewhat convincing third performance in a row before heading into the international break.

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
A wonderful display from Jamal Musiala helped Bayern to a third consecutive win.
Bayern Munich won against bottom of the table Darmstadt 2-5, keeping their slim title chances alive. In this podcast, we discuss:

  • Has Thomas Tuchel really improved Bayern’s defense?
  • A look at some individual performances including that of Leroy Sané and Matthijs de Ligt
  • Why it is so important that Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller keep playing together
  • A word on Eric Dier’s performance today
  • Trying to make sense of Bayern’s past three performances including the inconsistencies from time to time
  • More on Jamal Musiala because the world needs more of Jamal Musiala!
  • A look at Bayern’s Bundesliga fixtures and European fixtures
  • An adjustment period for Bayern
  • A word on the Arsenal fixture in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

