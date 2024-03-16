Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s wonky 5-2 win over Darmstadt

Bayern Munich fell behind early but roared back to defeat last place Darmstadt, 5-2. Bayern dominated possession (76%) but conceded a frustrating two goals on three shots on target. Today’s win ended Bayern’s three-game winless streak on the road in the Bundesliga and extended Darmstadt’s winless streak to 19 games.

Jersey Swap: Mathias Honsak

In the 28th minute, Honsak sliced through the Bayern defense and provided a beautiful assist to Tim Skarke. Honsak hounded Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich up and down Bayern’s right flank, earning today’s award.

Der Kaiser: Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt had a few key clearances where he was the last line of defense and he didn’t make any major blunders either.

Eric Dier got dribbled past for the first time all season (which is a truly insane stat), Manuel Neuer didn’t really have an effect on the game, and the wing-backs had a fair amount of unnecessary turnovers.

Dier and Kimmich were the main culprits on both goals, but allowing the worst team in the league to score multiple goals is unacceptable. Bayern has allowed a goal in eight consecutive Bundesliga matches.

Fußballgott: Aleksandar Pavlović

Pavlović had another terrific outing in the middle of the pitch, completing 92% of his passes, winning 88% of his challenges, and emerging victorious on all five of his duels. In the 36th minute, Pavlović bullied his way through the Darmstadt box and provided the hockey assist that resulted in Bayern’s first goal.

An unfortunate blow to the head ended Pavlović’s day early, but Bayern fans are eager to see him make his senior debut for the German national team in the upcoming friendlies against France and the Netherlands.

Der Bomber: Harry Kane

Kane had a relatively quiet night by his standards, registering a mere 25 touches. But Kane provided the opening assist to Jamal Musiala plus the game winner in the first half’s stoppage time.

Bayern fans collectively held their breath when Kane crashed into the post late in the second half, but luckily he was able to walk off the pitch under his own power.

Kane only needs eleven goals in the final eight Bundesliga matches to break Robert Lewandowski’s record. With a relatively weak schedule, it looks like only injury can prevent Kane from raeching the mark.

Meister of the Match: Jamal Musiala

Since moving back to the left wing, Musiala has five goals and four assists in the last six games. It’s no coincidence that Bayern has scored multiple goals in all six games as well.

In the 20th minute, Musiala weaved his way through the Darmstadt defense but Kimmich was unable to finish the opportunity. Just a few minutes later, Musiala was on the finishing end and buried his shot to bring the score level. In the 64th minute, Thomas Müller found Musiala on a quick throw in and Musiala handled the rest. In the 73rd minute, Musiala slotted a perfectly weighted pass to Serge Gnabry to put the game completely out of reach.

Darmstadt players were often seen throwing their hands up in frustration because they had to foul Musiala just to slow him down. Other times they slammed the ground because they couldn’t get close enough to Musiala to even foul him.

The wunderkind has rediscovered his peak form and is proving that the future is bright once again for the Rekordmeister.