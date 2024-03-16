Four observations from Bayern Munich 5-2 win against Darmstadt

Bayern Munich continued their ascend in performances and results in a pacey and exciting win against Darmstadt. In a very entertaining display, Bayern extended the string of good performances and picked up where they left off from the thrashing win against Mainz last week. These are the observations from the match:

Consistency is key

Consistency is a word that hasn’t been used to describe Bayern Munich since the first season under Hansi Flick. Be it in the starting eleven, team tactics, or on-field performances, Bayern Munich has continuously lacked that certain ability that has defined them for many years. Ironically, right after confirming their third trainer departure in as many years, Bayern seem to slowly be finding exactly that. The starting eleven seems to be consolidating itself, and consequently, the performances have dramatically improved in comparison to the usual confusion that dominated on the pitch. This team is finally entertaining to watch again.

Defensive woes continue

A far cry from the abysmal performances from a month ago, there seems to still be a lot of space for improvement in the defensive side of things, which remains a cause for concern. Thomas Tuchel rightfully kept the duo of Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier as starters, still there was a feeling of unease every time Darmstadt attacked the goal. With immense efficiency, Darmstadt, which sits last on the Bundesliga table, managed to score two goals and be a great threat throughout the game. Further improvements in this regard are vitally needed, as more challenging opponents in the Champions League will not be as forgiving, destroying any hopes of progressing any further in the tournament.

The Wane of Sané

“He has to deliver tomorrow,” was the statement of Thomas Tuchel regarding Sané before the game. Deliver; he didn’t. A far cry from his world-beating start of the season, Leroy Sané continues to wane in a team that is passing him by. From his eight goals and eleven assists this season, only three of those assists and no goals have come in 2024. The willingness is there; he stayed out, keeping warm and exercising with the ball in the halftime break instead of going into the changing rooms, but unfortunately, the performances aren’t. With both Mathys Tel and Serge Gnabry managing to score after coming in, Sané is rapidly losing ground to the other wingers on the fringes. It is unclear if the cause is pain or a mental problem, but hopefully Sané will manage to break through it and show his world-class self soon.

The future is now

Jamal Musiala and Aleksandar Pavlović ran the show today. 21-years-old-and 19-years-old, respectively, the youngsters are not just the next generation anymore; they are the current one. Pavlović has managed to bring much needed stability and vitality to a stagnant midfield. His bulldozing run into the Darmstadt area beautifully helped set up the first goal scored by Musiala. This would be just the start of the Musiala Magic, which peaked with the third goal of the game, during which Musiala channelled his inner Lionel Messi to elegantly dribble the whole defence of Darmstadt before scoring. This was just the cherry on top of a world-class playmaking performance from him. The two contributed to three of the five goals in the game. Additionally, Mathys Tel scored another goal in his 25-minute cameo, to keep his goal contribution ratio at an otherworldly one per 75 minutes. The future is now, and it is bright!