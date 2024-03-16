Jamal Musiala sets season record for dribbles as Bayern Munich sail past SV Darmstadt 5-2

Bayern Munich recorded yet another win by a fairly big margin as they beat bottom of the Bundesliga SV Darmstadt, and star boy Jamal Musiala certainly was a big part of Bayern’s dominant showing — grabbing two goals to his name and coming dangerously close to his first ever Bundesliga hat-trick, and even grabbing an assist to Serge Gnabry.

But not only did he get his name on the scoresheet on two occasions, he also destroyed the Darmstadt players with unmatched flair and recorded a season-high tally of 11 (!) dribbles in a single match.

Jamal Musiala's 11 successful dribbles against Darmstadt this afternoon were the most completed by a player in a Bundesliga match this season. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/RAiOtoJmqJ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 16, 2024

Clearly, he was the best player on the pitch by a wide margin, despite Harry Kane also getting a share of the goals, which is why he was also the man of the match.

Man of the match: pic.twitter.com/lUqfpgnRUw — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 16, 2024

Coming off a phenomenal showing against Mainz the previous weekend, Musiala continues to show the world the heights he can reach. Every time Musiala had the ball today he was an absolute delight to watch, carefully maneuvering past and leaving all obstacles in his way on the ground.

Interestingly, Musiala has now also matched fellow German star boy Florian Wirtz for 16 combined goals and assists, with fewer minutes.

Bayern faces rivals Borussia Dortmund after the international break and then Arsenal FC in the Champions League soon after, so fans will certainly hope Musiala can show us some of his magic in those games too.

Bayern faces rivals Borussia Dortmund after the international break and then Arsenal FC in the Champions League soon after, so fans will certainly hope Musiala can show us some of his magic in those games too.

