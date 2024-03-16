 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
“We have to talk about it” — Manuel Neuer pleased with Bayern Munich win but laments goals conceded to Darmstadt

Minor hiccups here and there but the boys got the job done.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich just overcame a pesky Darmstadt side to win 5-2 and narrow the gap with league-leading Bayer Leverkusen down to seven points. Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer thinks that the reason why they ultimately prevailed was that they stuck to the plan.

“We stuck with it and didn’t change our style of play even after falling behind,” Neuer said after the match (via Tz). “We then created these scoring chances and then took advantage of them. And then we also had difference players like Jamal [Musiala] on the pitch who are difficult to stop.”

Neuer let in two goals, which is less than ideal for a team playing catch-up in the league table. “[2 goals conceded] are clearly too many, we have to talk about it,” the 37-year-old goalie said. “But both goals were not so easy to defend. But that needs to be analyzed.”

FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Neuer played the whole match with one big thing on the back of his mind: the birth of his son a few days ago. Congrats, Manu!

“You can’t compare it with sport. Personally, it’s just the greatest happiness,” Neuer quipped.

