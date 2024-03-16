“Deserved away win” — Thomas Tuchel celebrates Bayern Munich after 5-2 smashing of Darmstadt

Bayern Munich took care of business with a 5-2 Bundesliga win over Darmstadt that did not always come easy.

The home team stunned the Bavarians with an early strike from Tim Skarke, but Bayern replied quickly through Jamal Musiala and then poured it on. A good day’s work for Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel and his men — even if the early concession means there are clear areas for improvement.

“We’re of course happy about the deserved away win,” Tuchel said afterwards (via @iMiaSanMia). “We created many big chances throughout the game and I think we deserved to score so many goals.

“We had some difficulties as well with the first goal conceded and the chances Darmstadt created. We weren’t compact enough and lost a lot of second balls. I think sometimes we were a bit too comfortable on the ball.”

The win means head coach Thomas Tuchel continues his best spell in charge of the club — ironically, all of it coming after he was effectively axed, but left on to continue until just the end of this season.

That end, though, is starting to look very bright.

“All in all, we had a good week,” Tuchel concluded. “The situation of the squad is getting better with the injured players returning. We have a good atmosphere and are training well — I’m happy we were able to carry on with today’s win. I hope everyone will come back fit from the international break.”

