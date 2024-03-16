Report: Bayern Munich could face competition from Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund for VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, the competition could be intense for Bayern Munich if it truly does want to make a move for VfB Stuttgart winger and freshly-minted Germany international Chris Führich.

Aside of the Bavarians, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are among the clubs eyeing the 26-year-old:

⚪️ News #Führich: West Ham have also started to scoute him and will continue to closely monitor the 26 y/o winger from @VfB! ⚒️ ➡️ Confirmed again: The interest from Leverkusen, Leipzig, and Dortmund is currently more concrete than that of Bayern. Bayern, informed about all details and payment issues but they have not yet declared Führich as a transfer target for the summer! ⚠️ And: In the event of qualification for the Champions League, he would cost around €20m (release clause) … @SkySportDE

As it stands, a pursuit of Führich would seem to indicate that Bayern Munich could be interested in flipping the script at the wing position. Still, at this point it is just speculation and light interest. If the Bavarians get serious enough to make an offer, it could really be an indication that the club is getting serious about a changing of the guard at certain positions.

