Bayern Munich execs react to Champions League quarterfinal draw vs. Arsenal

Bayern Munich has drawn Arsenal FC in the quarterfinal round of the Champions League.

Let the fireworks begin!

The first match will be played at Emirates Stadium with the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

“It will definitely be a difficult road to Wembley. Arsenal, as leaders of the Premier League, are in top form and it will be a close tie. They are no longer the same Gunners against whom we won the last three games by a big margin. The objective is still clear: after being in the quarter-finals three times in a row, we definitely want to progress,” said Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For club executive Max Eberl, this is exciting.

“We want to get to the semifinals, even though Arsenal is one of the top clubs in Europe. They have developed over the past few years. Now they have a balanced team with incredible speed in attack. And they play very attractive football. We are focused and looking forward to the games. We look forward to these nights,” Eberl remarked.

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund is also excited for what should be a very tough battle.

“It’s a difficult but attractive draw. We can look forward to two exciting games. Arsenal’s development is impressive. But we are FC Bayern. We need a really good away game in London. At home with our fans behind us, anything is possible,” Freund said.

The full, eight-team draw is as follows:

Full quarterfinal draw pic.twitter.com/H0HvVZuqet — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 15, 2024

What does that mean? Well, if Bayern Munich makes it past Arsenal, the Bavarians would face the winner of the duel between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

In terms of having a difficult pathway to the final, Bayern Munich has one of the most arduous scenarios that could have been draw.

Looking for a reaction to Bayern Munich drawing Arsenal FC in the Champions League? Then we have you covered with the Bavarian Podcast Works — Special Edition Show, which is available on Spotify or below: