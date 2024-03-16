Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool could make major play for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala; Arsenal keeping tabs on Joshua Kimmich; Miro Klose amazed by Harry Kane; Chelsea can’t afford Victor Osimhen?; Bayern alum wants Zinedine Zidane; and MORE!

The rumors have been swirling around regarding Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

Per some reports, the youngster would like a return to England and if he does, Liverpool FC would like to have him aboard:

Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Jamal Musiala and would be ready to move in to sign him if Bayern Munich fail to agree fresh terms. As per yesterday’s version of Sport Bild (news image provided below), the Bavarians must show the German international a career plan that will make him a world star like Bellingham at Real Madrid. The media outlet have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea want to hire the services of Musiala. The Premier League trio are ready to work more ‘intensively’ to sign the Kaiser if the Bundesliga champions are unable to extend his contract which is due to expire in 2026. As per Sport Bild, at the moment, the 21-year-old star’s basic salary is around 5 million euros a year and he will gain around 500,000 euros after making his 35th appearance of the campaign. Moreover, Musiala would also earn 7-8 million euros in performance related bonuses. However, he is well below Bayern’s top earners, who get around 20-24 million euros per year.

With his contract set to expire in 2026, Musiala probably has another year before Bayern Munich would even contemplate letting him go (if his heart is really set on a move to England). Similar to Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich could be in a tough position of having a player who just might simply want to leave to play somewhere else.

If that is the case, Bayern Munich should look closely at what to do with Musiala. How much more is he worth right now as opposed to the summer of 2025? If he really wants to leave, should Bayern Munich just look to sell him in 2024, while it still has a bit of leverage?

These are topics that will have to be discussed in the boardroom at Säbener Straße sooner rather than later. It is hard to imagine Bayern Munich willingly selling Musiala so soon, but if he really does want to skip town (to be clear, there is no indication from him that this the case), the Bavarians might have to start to thinking more proactively to get out in front of these kinds of situations.

Surely, everyone from fans to the club executives hopes that Musiala will stay in Bavaria for years to come, but that decision will ultimately be up to him.

Former Bayern Munich star Mario Basler would like to see Zinedine Zidane as the next coach of his old club:

The Bundesliga giants announced last month that Tuchel would be stepping down from his role as head coach at the end of the season, opening the door to a whole host of managerial candidates. Zidane, meanwhile, has been out of work since his second stint as Real boss came to an end in 2021. The Frenchman, who won three successive Champions League trophies in his first spell in Madrid, has been touted to replace Tuchel by former Bayern star Mario Basler. The 55-year-old told German outlet Ran: “There aren’t too many alternatives on the coaching market. I also believe that Xabi Alonso will stay at Leverkusen or go to another club - perhaps Madrid or Liverpool. Maybe he’ll stay at Leverkusen for another year and then go to Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti retires. The only person I could easily imagine would be Zinedine Zidane.” However, Basler feels that Bayern shouldn’t have been so hasty with letting Tuchel go, drawing parallels with the handling of Julian Nagelsmann last year. He added: “I don’t understand Bayern’s personnel decision. Bayern have once again made quick decisions, just like they did with Julian Nagelsmann back in the day. That was also very incomprehensible to me. If that scenario [Bayern winning the Champions League] materialises, I would be curious to see whether Bayern Munich would have the character to say: ‘We made a decision too early. We want to reverse the decision’. Maybe they’ll sit down with Tuchel again and see if they might not continue for another year or two.”

The Zidane buzz has died down a bit (from everyone barring Basler), but rumors will start to spike on who Bayern Munich’s next coach will be as we get closer to the summer.

Ultimately, the news will probably pop up out of nowhere one day and catch everyone off-guard.

Craziness reigns supreme for Bayern Munich and the German national team.

While things are finally starting to normalize after nearly a year under Thomas Tuchel for Bayern Munich. The attack looks dangerous, the midfield is controlling games, and the backline has been sturdy.

Things...are good.

As for the German national team, the more things change (getting rid of some mainstays), the more they stay the same (leaning on some old heads to lead the way).

Given all of that, there is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Discussing the roster selection.

The closer we get to the EUROs, the more there is a strong reason to believe that Julian Nagelsmann is going to show the same self-destructive, impulsive tendencies he sowed at Bayern Munich.

What can go right and what can go wrong for Germany during the games against France and the Netherlands.

Ranking the best and worst possible draws for Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A stalemate in the Alphonso Davies negotiations?

Bayern Munich potentially looking to sell seven mainstays....and spend €200 million this summer?

Recapping some of the latest transfer rumors including those linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich, FC Augsburg’s Ermedin Demirović, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Koné, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

What a freaking banger of an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm...let’s discuss why I loved it so much.

Marquinhos is a player who has — allegedly — been on Bayern Munich’s radar.

Now, it looks like he will be up for sale this summer...would Bayern Munich take a flier on him? Here are the brief details:

Paris Saint-Germain may sanction the departure of captain Marquinhos this summer, prompted by injury problems and the emergence of Lucas Hernandez and Lucas Beraldo.

We had Arsenal FC to the list of clubs keeping an eye on what happens between Bayern Munich and Joshua Kimmich this summer:

Arsenal are reportedly involved in a three-way tussle to land Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich this summer. The Gunners spent big money last summer, hoping to significantly improve their squad to allow them to go one better in the Premier League title race. More than £200million was spent, leaving the Gunners rather restricted in the January window due to Financial Fair Play. But the London club should have money to spend in the summer, and they appear to be keen on a deal for Germany international Kimmich.

There are so many rumors surrounding Kimmich, but it is still hard to think he is ready to pack his bags and leave Bavaria at this stage of his career.

Bayern Munich is riding high and coming off of two consecutive wins as the team has looked a lot better over the course of the last two games.

Can the Bavarians keep it going against yet another scuffling opponent in SV Darmstadt 98?

The odds would say so, but Bayern Munich’s upswing in confidence and creativity is more important than anything the bookmakers have to say at the moment.

Let’s review what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table at the moment.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s recent-uptick in performance and improved form.

To rotate or not to rotate? That is the question for Thomas Tuchel.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

We can add Miroslav Klose to the list of people who just sit in awe of Bayern Munich star Harry Kane.

“I had predicted at least 20 to 25 goals for Harry, but even that was too low. What impresses me most is his shooting technique. If I had only 5% of that, I would probably have scored 30 World Cup goals (laughs). He is so precise and skillful when it comes to finishing. Just like a tennis player when he serves: What the tennis player does with his wrist, Harry Kane does with his foot and ankle,” Klose said. “He always has the same posture, but he swings his foot differently. The goalkeepers cannot anticipate where the shot will go. That’s fascinating.”

After months of looking for a striker, it turns out that Chelsea FC really might not be able to afford Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, even if he player wanted to leave Italy (which he might):

Chelsea could be forced to abandon their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after reporting losses of £90.1m, with the Blues prepared to do whatever it takes to abide by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

In a bit of exciting news for Bayern Munich, the club has been drawn to face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC in the quarterfinal round of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal is just one of four intriguing showdowns set for the quarterfinals. Real Madrid will battle Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain takes on FC Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund will square off with Atlético Madrid.

Surely, fans from all right teams will be amped to see how those tie play out. As for Bayern Munich, let’s get down to why this should be a fun experience for fans — and one that the Bavarians could eventually pull out:

A look at the draw and why Bayern Munich actually has a chance.

Why Arsenal’s true danger is their ability to function as a unit.

Why Bayern Munich fans should have some belief that the team can win.

A look at the other match-ups and why Manchester City vs. Real Madrid is probably the equivalent of a UCL final. PSG vs. Barca could be a banger as well.

This is not football. But it does not mean that the bees will not strike the pitch next!

Umpire: “Play is suspended due to bee invasion.”

Never seen this before. The bees have landed on Spidercam and they are raising it out of the stadium in the hope the bees go with it. pic.twitter.com/uR1GGKLVR3 — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) March 14, 2024

Put this in the tennis history books. pic.twitter.com/OFrLpdCUF3 — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) March 14, 2024

Kevin Hatchard thinks Bayern Munich will be able to review Arsenal FC vs. Porto and see just how resilient the Gunners have been this season: