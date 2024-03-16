Bryan Zaragoza is staying put at Bayern Munich; feels comfortable despite language barriers

Bryan Zaragoza arrived at Bayern Munich six months earlier than planned when the Bavarians had a winger shortage due to injuries to Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry. Despite the much-anticipated arrival of the exciting Spaniard, he has not seen a lot of minutes and all his appearances were from the bench. The apparent language barrier put aside, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund spoke to him about their plans for the 22-year-old:

Max Eberl and Christoph Freund had a meeting with Bryan Zaragoza last week. The clear message from Bayern bosses to the player: ‘We believe in you. You’ll be important’ - A loan move in the summer is currently not planned. Zaragoza feels comfortable at the club despite the language barrier. – Sky Sports News journo Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Zaragoza, much like incoming Australian wonderkid Nestory Irankunda, is a player that has huge potential. If waiting for the right time to fully integrate him into the team is needed, so be it.

