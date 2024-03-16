Lukáš Hrádecký reveals Bayer Leverkusen is not watching the Bundesliga table too much

After a 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg at the weekend, Bayer Leverkusen retained their 10-point lead over Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, further cementing the notion that they will go on to lift the Meisterschale. On paper, it would take an absolute calamitous run for Xabi Alonso’s side to lose out to Bayern in the title race, and with the way his side are playing, they are showing no signs of losing matches any time soon.

In the Europa League round of 16, Qarabag FK were just minutes away from doing what no other team has been able to do yet this season and beat Die Werkself, but a late, late goal from Patrik Schick in stoppage time saved Leverkusen. Level on aggregate, they’re the odds-on favorite to go on and get passed Qarabag in the return leg at the BayArena.

After the win over Wolfsburg that helped Leverkusen maintain their ten-point gap over Bayern, keeper Lukáš Hrádecký was asked whether or not the team is actively paying attention to the Bundesliga table. While a few players in the squad might internally feel that they need to be pinching themselves to see if this is all real, the Finnish keeper explained that they had not even known of 8-1 Bayern win over Mainz prior to their match taking place, stating that they are solely focused on taking care of their own business. “Half of us didn’t know what the result of the Bayern-Mainz game was. The boys come here, do an excellent job, go home and enjoy life. I think nobody is stressing about what’s happening in the other games,” he explained to BILD (via @iMiaSanMia).

As it stands, only Qarabag, Bayern, Borussia Mönchengladbach, VfB Stuttgart, and Borussia Dortmund have been able to take points off of Die Werkself by virtue of draws in either the Europa League or Bundesliga. Alonso’s side have also shown an uncanny ability to pop up with goals late on in matches that either secure three points or rescue a point. A prime example was the penalty that Jonas Hofmann won and Exequiel Palacios converted in stoppage time against Bayern to rescue a point in the 2-2 draw back in September. They will just never go down without a fight and have shown a resiliency consistent with champions.

Looking for more thoughts and insight on Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt 98? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: