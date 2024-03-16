 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! EMERGENCY PODCAST!!! Bavarian Podcast Works -- Special Edition: Bayern Munich draw Arsenal in the Champions League! Get our takes...NOW!

Filed under:

Target practice: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané put in extra finishing work ahead of Darmstadt clash

Better bring those shooting boots.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala put in some extra shooting practice in the final session ahead of the Bavarians’ Bundesliga clash with SV Darmstadt 98.

The two attackers are in fine goal-scoring and goal-producing form between them: Sané has nine goals and 12 assists in all competitions so far, while Musiala has 10 goals and 6 assists.

But standards at Bayern are high, and recent shaky spells — with poor finishing and decision-making in the final third — will put even productive stars under the spotlight. And with Arsenal FC looming in the Champions League quarter-finals, there is no margin for error. Bayern will need all its attackers to be at their clinical best.

Perhaps the pair is learning a thing or two from Harry Kane, who is already on 30 Bundesliga goals. Former Bayern great Miroslav Klosé raved about Kane’s shooting technique recently — “He always has the same posture, but he swings his foot differently. The goalkeepers cannot predict where the shot will go” (from Sport Bild, via TalkSport) — and the opportunity to see that close up may help raise the rest of Bayern’s game to the next level.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works