Target practice: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané put in extra finishing work ahead of Darmstadt clash

Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala put in some extra shooting practice in the final session ahead of the Bavarians’ Bundesliga clash with SV Darmstadt 98.

The two attackers are in fine goal-scoring and goal-producing form between them: Sané has nine goals and 12 assists in all competitions so far, while Musiala has 10 goals and 6 assists.

But standards at Bayern are high, and recent shaky spells — with poor finishing and decision-making in the final third — will put even productive stars under the spotlight. And with Arsenal FC looming in the Champions League quarter-finals, there is no margin for error. Bayern will need all its attackers to be at their clinical best.

Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané with an extra session working on their finishing after today's training [ @vcatalina96]pic.twitter.com/JDYNFBukGv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 15, 2024

Perhaps the pair is learning a thing or two from Harry Kane, who is already on 30 Bundesliga goals. Former Bayern great Miroslav Klosé raved about Kane’s shooting technique recently — “He always has the same posture, but he swings his foot differently. The goalkeepers cannot predict where the shot will go” (from Sport Bild, via TalkSport) — and the opportunity to see that close up may help raise the rest of Bayern’s game to the next level.