New role, new man: Leon Goretzka is now bossing the midfield for Bayern Munich

After a season of ups and downs, Leon Goretzka is turning it on at just the right time for Bayern Munich.

It helps that Thomas Tuchel seems to have found the ideal alignment for the club at the moment — Joshua Kimmich at right-back, Goretzka as a box-to-box left-sided midfielder, and youngster Aleksandar Pavlović manning the No. 6.

According to Goretzka, the Freiburg game on March 1st is where it all started.

“Things developed a bit during the game in Freiburg. More out of emotion, because we were looking for a solution and it worked well,” Goretzka explained in an interview captured by Sport1 journalist Stefan Kumberger (via @iMiaSanMia). “The fact that I’m scoring goals now is rather unusual because I have other tasks in this defensive position. But of course it was really nice for me to be able to get my name on the scorer list. But in this position my tasks actually lie elsewhere.”

Goretzka has turned in stellar performance after stellar performance in this run of games, culminating in his two-goal, two-assist display vs. Mainz last weekend. While his role dropping deep in between the center-backs is clear, he also noticeably shaded left to tuck in behind an advancing left-back in the last two games:

It is a concept not dissimilar to that employed by Arsenal FC coach Mikel Arteta in his early days with the Gunners — when Granit Xhaka, now at Bundesliga league-leading Bayer Leverkusen, was asked to drop in behind on the left while Bukayo Saka, then at left-back, bombed forward.

A neat tactical wrinkle from Thomas Tuchel — and a surge in form for Bayern. Can the Bavarians carry this through the end of the season?

